The Aarya Disney Plus release date is right around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series. It is an Indian crime-thriller television series adapted from the Dutch drama series Penoza. The Season 3 trailer promises more action as Aarya strengthens her alliance with the Russian cartel. She is making new allies and enemies as she moves forward. The show was created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani.

Here’s when the show is coming out on Disney Plus.

The Aarya Disney Plus release date is November 3, 2023.

The television series centers on Aarya Sareen, a caring mother and wife who is quite naïve about her husband Tej’s secret illegal business. However, things take a major turn when he is mysteriously killed. Now, a successor of the narcotics empire, Aarya has to fight the toughest of battles to safeguard her children. The thriller-drama series first debuted on June 19, 2020. It was executive produced by Vinod Iyer, Sia Bhuyan, Rhea Prabhu, Nikhil Madhok, Ranjana Mitra, and Karn Gupta.

Sushmita Sen stars in the lead role of Aarya Sareen in this television drama series. The other cast members include Chandrachur Singh as Tej Sareen, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen, Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen, Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar Singh Rathore, Sohaila Kapur as Rajeshwari Singh Rathore, Sikandar Kher as Daulat, and more.

When is Aarya coming out via streaming?

Aarya is available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus on November 3, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

The official synopsis of Aarya reads:

“When her world suddenly turns upside down, will Aarya become the very thing she hated? How far will she go to survive and protect her family?”