The Challenge Season 39’s release date is highly anticipated by fans, given the show’s success in the previous seasons. The reality competition series hosted by T.J. Lavin features contestants, either alumni or a new batch of people, participating in some of the most gruesome challenges to win the title and a cash prize of $1 million.

Here’s all the The Challenge Season 39 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

While there has been no official announcement about a new season, several indicators point out that there would be a Season 39. First off, the current spin-off of the series, The Challenge: USA Season 2, premiered in August 2023, and the finale is expected to air by the end of September 2023.

It is ideal that a new season of The Challenge will potentially air soon after that. The previous installment of the show (Season 38) began airing in October 2022, so if they follow the same pattern, Season 39 might air sometime between October and November 2023, if there are no other delays or any potential new spin-offs.

This date is an estimation based on the information we have at the time of this writing.

Where is The Challenge Season 39 coming out?

The Challenge Season 39 is anticipated to come out on MTV in Autumn 2023 (ideally sometime between October and November 2023).

The official synopsis for The Challenge reads:

“Competitors face grueling physical and mental challenges to win $1 million in prize money in MTV’s longest-running series.”