Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2’s Netflix release date is right around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

Fans are excited to watch season 2 as it will continue the tale of the Murdaugh family with firsthand accounts of the people that were around. Here’s when the show is coming out on Netflix.

The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 Netflix release date is September 20, 2023.

This true crime documentary follows the Murdaugh family, who are well-known for their century-old family law firm in South Carolina. Over the course of six years, five people within a close-knit circle have died, including the youngest son of the family.

The second season of this documentary will also include the interviews of the people who were around in the days leading to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murders. These include former Murdaugh family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, former caretaker Mushelle ‘Shelly’ Smith, Curtis Edward Smith, and more.

When is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 coming out via streaming?

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix on September 20, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

Current Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

How to watch and stream Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2

Viewers can stream Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 by way of signing up for a Netflix account. The basic Netflix subscription plan costs $6.99 a month and allows you to stream titles with commercials.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 official synopsis reads:

“Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.“