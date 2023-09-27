The Amazing Race Season 35 Paramount Plus release date is fast approaching, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, this reality television series follows teams racing across the world and completing tasks to reach the ultimate checkpoint. The first team to arrive at the final leg of the competition is the ultimate winner. Here’s when the show is coming out on Paramount Plus.

The Amazing Race Season 35 Paramount Plus release date is September 28, 2023. This season is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 9:30 P.M. ET/PT on CBS. The following day, new episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

Season 35 features 13 two-people teams, competing in a race across the world. This race will start in Los Angeles and then contestants will travel through the countries like Ireland, Thailand, Germany, and more to reach the ultimate checkpoint. At each location, the teams will be required to complete different tasks.

Each episode of this season is going to be 90 minutes long. The executive producers of the show include Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, and Mark Vertullo.

Phil Keoghan returns as the host of The Amazing Race Season 35. The 13 teams competing in this season are:

Jocelyn Chao & Victor Limary

Liam Hykel & Yeremi Hykel

Malaina Hatcher & Andrea Simpson

Joe Moskowitz & Ian Todd

Steve Cargile & Anna Leigh Wilson

Morgan & Lena Franklin

Ashlie Martin & Todd Martin

Robbin Tomich & Chelsea Day

Greg Franklin & John Franklin

Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur

Joel Strasser & Garrett Smith

Elizabeth Rivera & Iliana Rivera

Alexandra Lichtor & Sheridan Lichtor

The Amazing Race Season 35 is available to watch via streaming on Paramount Plus on September 28, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

The Amazing Race’s official synopsis reads:

“This reality competition sees teams embark on a trek around the world to amazing destinations where they must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical. Only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the race and the $1 million prize.“