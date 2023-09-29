The Wolf Like Me Season 2 Peacock release date is just around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

Wolf Like Me premiered on January 13, 2022, and was written and directed by Abe Forsythe. It follows the story of Gary, a single father of an 11-year-old daughter, and Mary, an isolated advice columnist who is a werewolf. Despite their attempts to stay away, the duo keep meeting each other coincidentally and eventually come into a relationship. Here’s when the show is coming out on Peacock.

The Wolf Like Me Season 2 Peacock release date is October 19, 2023.

In season 2, Gary and Mary move to the next phase of their relationship, that is, pregnancy. Many questions loom over the couple’s heads as they are concerned about how Mary’s lycanthropy will affect the baby. The return of Mary’s former professor is also bound to create new challenges for their relationship. Creator Abe Forsythe has also executive produced this television series along with Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Isla Fisher, and Josh Gad.

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in the lead roles of Mary and Gary, respectively. Other cast members include Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, Alan Dukes, Jake Ryan, Robyn Nevin, Nash Edgerton, and Emily Barclay. Season 2 also introduces Edgar Ramirez as Anton, Mary’s former professor.

Wolf Like Me Season 2’s official synopsis reads:

“Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason.”