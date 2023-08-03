Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Americans who have ancestry in countries that speak Spanish as their primary language. (Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish and have ancestry in Spanish-speaking countries. Latino refers to people who are descended from Latin America.) It’s a month-long celebration, and we’re here to celebrate all of it! Here’s what to know and how to incorporate Hispanic heritage into your classroom this year.

When is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Each year, Hispanic Heritage starts September 15 and ends October 15. September 15 is significant for five Hispanic countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua celebrate their Independence Days on that date. (Mexico and Chile celebrate independence later in September and October.)

History of Hispanic Heritage Month

President Lyndon B. Johnson started observing Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 as a way to celebrate the contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spanish-speaking countries, including Spain, the Caribbean, and South America. In 1988, Ronald Reagan expanded the week to a 30-day month. Today, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of Hispanic culture and contributions across the United States. Each year, it has a theme. In 2023, the theme is Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.

Ideas To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Plus check out these downloads for more lessons, worksheets, and resources, as well as supplemental materials:

We’d love to hear about how you celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Please tell us about it in the comments!

And be sure to subscribe to our newsletters for more on teacher holidays and fun classroom ideas.