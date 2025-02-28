The Egyptian Dar al-Ifta announced that it will conduct the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, after sunset, to determine whether Saturday, March 1, 2025, is the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH, or whether it will be the completion of the month of Shaban.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of Ramadan 2025 is expected to be on Saturday, March 1, but the final decision depends on the legitimate sighting announced by the Egyptian Dar al-Ifta after verifying the crescent through legitimate and astronomical committees in various governorates.

The process of sighting the crescent moon relies on specialized teams of legitimate and astronomical scholars, where modern telescopes are used in addition to naked eye sighting in multiple locations such as the Helwan Observatory and the Katameya Observatory, to ensure the accuracy of the verification results.

The number of fasting hours during the month of Ramadan varies according to sunrise and sunset times, and the fasting period in Egypt this year is expected to range between 13 and 14 hours per day, gradually increasing as the days of the holy month progress.