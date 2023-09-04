Amazon Prime Day is a huge shopping event, and many people ask themselves when is the next one. To everyone’s disappointment, there won’t be another Prime Day in 2023. But something very similar to Prime Day called “Prime Big Deal Days” has been announced for later this year. When are the Big Deal Days? And when is the actual next Prime Day? Here’s what you need to know.

When are the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for 2023?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 will take place in October.

Prime members are in for a treat with access to some of Amazon’s finest seasonal bargains, including eye-catching deals on movies, TV, and home cinema equipment. The next big shopping event at Amazon has been announced by Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. While Herrington didn’t reveal the precise dates for the event, fans should stay tuned for Amazon’s seasonal bargains to go down somewhere in October.

In addition to the U.S., the Prime Big Deal Days will be featured in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

The next Amazon Prime Day will take place in summer 2024.

Traditionally, Amazon celebrated Prime Day in summer, except for 2020, when it occurred in October. The event brings substantial discounts for cutting-edge technology, home essentials, gaming gear, or anything else. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your TV and binge-watch your favorite Prime Video series like The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys, and more.

