If you’re a big fan of going outside and telling everyone to look at the moon, then you’re in luck because August has not one but two spectacular moons to watch out for. The next supermoon in Australia is fast approaching, and we’ve got a guide on when and how to best catch this astronomical event.

When is the next supermoon?

Sturgeon Supermoon

The next full moon is taking place on Wednesday, August 2. This one is named the Sturgeon Supermoon. It’s named this way because of the frequency of Sturgeon fish found in North American lakes around this time of year.

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closer to Earth during its orbit, causing the moon to look bigger. According to the ABC, the moon is at its closest when its 363,396 km from Earth, as opposed to its furthest distance of 405,504 km.

The best viewing time in Australia for the Sturgeon moon will be at 4:30 am AEST on the morning of Wednesday, August 2. Set your alarms.

Blue Moon in August

Australians will be able to witness a second supermoon on Thursday, August 31. This one is called a Blue Moon because it’s a rare instance where two full moons are visible within one month.

The August Blue Moon will also be a supermoon due to the perigee of the moon. This is another very rare occurrence, with the next blue moon scheduled for May 2026.

Following these two supermoons, there will be one more on September 29, which will be the final one for 2023.

Now that you’ve got those dates on the calendar, you’re probably wondering how best to capture these supermoons. Pics or it didn’t happen, right?

We have some tips that should help you take stellar photos of the moon, whether you’re using a professional camera or just your smartphone.