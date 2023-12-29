VERA is set to return for a 13th season in 2024, ITV has confirmed.

Here we look at the cast when it will be back on TV.

When is Vera season 13 returning to ITV?

The cases in season 13 of the much-loved, critically acclaimed detective series will once again draw from the best-selling novels of crime writer Ann Cleeves.

And this instalment of the show is taking a slightly different approach, with just three feature-length episodes — a first as the series usually consist of at least four episodes.

The first episode will be broadcast on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday January 7, 2024.

You can also watch on the channel’s streaming service ITVX.

The following two episodes will air at the same time on January 14 and 21.

Vera Cast: Who could be back in season 13?

ITV has revealed that Kenny Doughty, who played Aiden Healy, and Ibinabo Jack, who played DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams, will not be returning for season 13.

Brenda Blethyn as Vera Stanhope

2 Credit: ITV

Brenda Blethyn returns as the eponymous Vera Stanhope for the 13th series.

Speaking about reprising the role, Brenda said: “Stepping back into Vera’s shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again.

“The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight.

“Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson.”

David Leon as Joe Ashworth

2

Series 13 sees the return of David Leon as Vera’s former colleague Joe Ashworth.

Speaking about reprising the role, David said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera.

“It’s fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series.

“I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

Here’s who else could be in the cast:

Jon Morrison — DC Kenny Lockhart

Paul Kaye — Dr Malcolm Donahue

Riley Jones — DC Mark Edwards

What can we expect from Episode 1 of the new season?

The title of the first episode of the 13th season has been confirmed as Fast Love.

This isn’t specifically tied to one of Cleeves’ novels, meaning fans can expect an original narrative, but is still based on the characters and is in keeping with the style of the books.

DCI Vera Stanhope will be reunited with her former colleague Joe Ashworth.

In the first episode Vera is summoned to a quiet country lane where a young man has been killed from an apparent hit and run.

But on closer inspection it becomes apparent this was no accident.

Vera has to learn more about the victim, a popular market trader, to discover who may have a motive and want him dead.

What happened in the last Season?

Although all episodes of Vera can be enjoyed as standalone stories, there are running themes and characters throughout the seasons, so to get the full picture you would need to watch it in full.

That said, the episodes explain enough that if you have never seen it before, you can enjoy them individually.

Series 1-12 are currently available to stream in full on ITVX.

Below are summaries of the episodes in season 12 of Vera:

Episode 1 — Against The Tide

DCI Vera Stanhope is called to a remote lighthouse where a body has been discovered lashed to a sailboat.

Immediately setting about her investigation, Vera soon discovers that the body is local council enforcement officer and experienced amateur sailor Frank Channing.

A family man, with strong friendships, who was well respected at work, surely this really was just an accident?

However, it’s not long before Vera discovers evidence suggesting foul play.

Vera and her team piece together Frank’s final days and soon discover that his life wasn’t all plain sailing.

Episode 2 — For The Grace Of God

Lance Corporal Conn Burns was a dedicated, diligent and decorated soldier with a loving young family but all of that fell apart when he left the army.

Adapting to civilian life was not easy and after a series of bad life choices, Conn found himself desolate, down and out on the streets of Newcastle.

Attempting to get his life back on track, Conn had recently been making moves that would see him repay old debts, rebuild relationships and get him off the streets.

But a dark secret from his past, and betrayal in the present, has left his future looking uncertain, and deadly.

Episode 3 — Blue

PC Joel Kingston, a well respected police officer from a family of cops is discovered dead, floating in a lake.

Vera finds herself investigating both sides of the thin blue line — uncovering Joel’s complicated family dynamic, troubles at work and links to the criminal underworld.

While searching for answers about Joel’s untimely demise, Vera steps on some toes, upsetting local law enforcement.

Episode 4 — The Darkest Evening

On her way home on the night of a scary storm, Vera finds a baby in an abandoned car.

With no signal on her mobile phone, Vera’s forced to take refuge in Brockburn house — her family’s ancestral pile.

Vera doesn’t receive a warm welcome from her estranged family — there’s a function in full swing and they take exception to her turning up out of the blue holding a baby.

Things take an even worse turn when a body is found on the Brockburn House grounds.