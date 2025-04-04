Selestine Kemoli fled to the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh in 2020, terrified and desperate.

Ms. Kemoli had been working in Saudi Arabia as a maid. Like many East Africans in her situation, she said, she was being abused. She told the embassy’s labor attaché that her boss slashed her breasts with a paring knife, forced her to drink urine and raped her.

Broke and alone, she wanted help getting home to her two children in Kenya.

“You are beautiful,” the labor attaché, Robinson Juma Twanga, responded, according to Ms. Kemoli.

Mr. Twanga offered to help, she said, but with a catch. “I will sleep with you, just the same way your boss has slept with you,” she remembers him saying.