



Dr. Mehmet Oz is being derided by social media users online after encouraging parents to feed their children “real food” in order to boost health and immunity during a televised interview. Oz, who is the new administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, appeared on Fox News while visiting Philadelphia in an effort to promote the administration’s goal of making America healthy again. Speaking to host Lawrence B. Jones, Oz told parents to feed their children real food that “comes out of the ground”. “Give them real food. You heard Secretary Kennedy talk about how 70% of the food is ultra-processed. Just give them food that comes out of the ground looking the way it looks when you eat it. Real food that you can recognize … It’s also your patriotic duty because less than a quarter of kids are eligible for the military because they’ve got underlying health issues,” said Oz. Mehmet Oz on American kids: “Give them real food … just give them food that comes out of the ground looking the way it looks when you eat it. Real food that you can recognize … it’s also your patriotic duty because less than a quarter of kids are eligible for the military… pic.twitter.com/j3M9pySRy4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2025

Oz said the same thing earlier in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia health reporter Stephanie Stahl before attending an event in West Philadelphia on Monday. “If you eat real food, food that comes out of the ground looking the way it looks when you eat it, that is the recipe for a healthy diet,” Oz said. Social media users took to online platforms to mock Dr. Oz’s advice. “When Michelle Obama said this it was communism…” wrote one user. When Michelle Obama said this it was communism… — Martin 🇺🇦 (@Mcbcfc) May 23, 2025

“It was called the Liberal Nanny State when the Obamas tried to improve the quality of school lunches nationwide,” wrote another. It was called the Liberal Nanny State when the Obamas tried to improve the quality of school lunches nationwide. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) May 23, 2025

“There is no one who doesn’t agree…but it isn’t possible with currently funded school budgets, budgets that Trump is decreasing…costs which Trump is increasing (tariffs and immigrants)…so good luck with that,” said a third. There is no one who doesn’t agree…but it isn’t possible with currently funded school budgets, budgets that Trump is decreasing…costs which Trump is increasing (tariffs and immigrants)…so good luck with that. — Roger A. Grimes (@rogeragrimes) May 23, 2025

“So, Trump and MAGA are finally preaching about healthy eating and exercise for kids? Wow, what a groundbreaking revelation from the party that spent years mocking Michelle Obama for the same thing,” said a fourth. So, Trump and MAGA are finally preaching about healthy eating and exercise for kids? Wow, what a groundbreaking revelation from the party that spent years mocking Michelle Obama for the same thing. This is literally the one thing I might actually agree with them on, but let’s not… — Peter (@_e_tto_) May 23, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly advocated for cleaner food being fed to children, claiming that food provided to kids in schools is filled with toxic dyes and additives. “We need to stop poisoning our kids and make sure that Americans are once again the healthiest kids on the planet,” Kennedy said at an event with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Originally published on Latin Times