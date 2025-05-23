One of the lowest tides of the year is inbound for Tuesday and Wednesday, so get your beachcombing shoes on and be on the lookout for sea critters.

Around noon on May 27 and 28, the tide will reach lower than -4 feet in height in Elliott Bay, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s tide predictions.

The area is also expected to see a low tide of -2.27 feet Sunday and -3.42 feet Monday.

Next week will have one of the lowest tides all year, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Cullen. Low tides happen a few times annually. They’re caused by factors including the tilt of the earth, where it is in its orbit around the sun, and “syzygy,” when the earth, moon and sun all align, building up their collective gravitational pull.

Tides will reach similar lows a month later, between June 24 and 26, Cullen said. Dec. 5 will bring the year’s lowest low, at -4.11 feet.

While the weather is nice, one of the best ways to make the most of low tides is to go tide-pooling.

The Seattle Aquarium’s Beach Naturalist program will place volunteer marine-environment experts on beaches across the Seattle area through July, the aquarium announced in a news release.

On the lowest tide days, volunteer-led “pods” will engage beachgoers perusing the beaches, offering to teach them how to explore shorelines while protecting,marine wildlife and their habitats, the aquarium said. Visitors can learn about sea stars, barnacles, moon snails and other fascinating beach-dwelling creatures.

Locations and times for beach naturalist events can be found online at st.news/low-tides. Among the spots staffed by experts, tides will be particularly low Wednesday at Seahurst Park in Burien, Golden Gardens Park in Seattle and Dash Point State Park in Federal Way.

Here’s what to know if you venture into the intertidal zone:

Tread lightly and leave no trace. Low tides are the most stressful time for animals on the beach. Be careful not to walk on eelgrass — which juvenile salmon use to hide — and know that turning over a rock could mean ruining a crab’s lifelong home.

Leave the bucket and pails behind. Critters become accustomed to cold temperatures and their habitat. An animal carried around in a bucket may become too warm and will have to deal with finding a new home when returned.

Touch wildlife gently. If you do want to touch something, make sure your finger is wet to protect the wildlife. Naturalists usually advise touching something as carefully you would your own eyelashes.

Wear a good pair of shoes. Ideal footwear can include waterproof boots with good grip, though depending on your cold tolerance, sports sandals are good as well. Be prepared to do some wading.

Materials from The Seattle Times archives were used in this report.