Have you ever noticed yourself speeding up and getting better at repetitive tasks over time? Researchers from the Faculty of Arts at Charles University have unveiled insights into why this happens during reading tasks, revealing that it’s primarily due to genuine learning rather than mere boredom. The study published in Open Mind, led by Jan Chromý from the Faculty of Arts, Charles University, investigates “task adaptation,” the common phenomenon where people speed up progressively through repeated experimental tasks. The central question was whether participants became quicker due to actual learning or simply out of boredom. In a series of six carefully designed self-paced reading experiments involving nearly 1,500 participants, researchers found robust evidence of genuine learning. Participants not only read faster over time but also became significantly more accurate in recalling information. Contrary to the motivation-based view that participants rush through tasks because of declining interest, these results support the learning-based perspective. Lead researcher Chromý notes, “Participants weren’t just pressing buttons faster out of boredom—they were genuinely improving. Our findings strongly suggest that participants strategically allocate their attention based on experience, actively enhancing their performance.” The experiments notably revealed that recall accuracy improved particularly for information that was frequently targeted by comprehension questions. This indicates that participants learned to focus more effectively on sentence components they recognized as critical for task success. Back-transformed predicted reaction times from the linear mixed-effects models capturing the relation between the Ratio of question types, Trial, and Information type. Credit: Open Mind (2024). DOI: 10.1162/opmi_a_00173

“Our approach differed from typical methods by using open-ended questions and eliminating filler sentences,” explained Chromý. “This gave us a clearer picture of pure learning effects, showing participants adapt and improve even without obvious external incentives.” The study underscores the dynamic interaction between learning, motivation, and attention, contributing valuable insights into the cognitive processes underlying task performance. More information:

Jan Chromý et al, Learning or Boredom? Task Adaptation Effects in Sentence Processing Experiments, Open Mind (2024). DOI: 10.1162/opmi_a_00173

