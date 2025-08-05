You’ve put in the hours, written the exams, and now graduation is on the horizon. But when should you start applying for jobs, and how early is too early?

Whether you’re completing a diploma, higher certificate, degree, or even a postgrad programme like an MBA or DBA, knowing when to take that first confident step into the working world can make all the difference. Regent Business School offers some tips and pointers on how to approach your search.

1. Don’t Wait for Graduation Day

Start applying before you finish studying. Many employers advertise roles months in advance, especially for graduate programmes or internships that kick off in the new year. Ideally, your job hunt should begin in your final semester, even if you’re still wrapping up assignments and exams.

2. Understand How Different Industries Hire

In sectors like finance, consulting, and tech, graduate recruitment starts early, often between July and September of your final year. These companies tend to have formal graduate programmes with set intake periods.

On the other hand, industries like marketing, design, retail, and entrepreneurship tend to hire just in time. That means opportunities are often advertised a few weeks before the job begins, and flexibility, persistence and good timing go a long way.

3. Previous Work Experience Can Open Doors

Many students underestimate the power of internships, part-time jobs, and even volunteering. If you’ve completed workplace integrated learning (WIL) as part of your diploma or certificate or done a corporate internship during your MBA or DBA, those experiences count and often lead to full-time roles if you express interest early and maintain those relationships.

4. Leverage Your Business School’s Support Network

If your institution offers a career centre, mentorship opportunities, or job placement support, use them. Many business schools have partnerships with leading employers across sectors, giving you access to roles that aren’t always advertised publicly. They can also assist with CV development, interview preparation, and networking strategies.

5. Create a Weekly Application Habit

You don’t need to spend every waking hour job hunting. But you do need to be consistent. Set aside one or two sessions a week to scan job portals (such as Careers24, PNet or LinkedIn), update your CV, and tailor your applications. Think of it as a career-building habit, not a last-minute scramble.

6. Don’t Let Imposter Syndrome Hold You Back

It’s easy to second-guess yourself, especially if you’re applying for your first formal job or pivoting into a new industry after a postgrad qualification. But employers aren’t expecting perfection. They’re looking for promise. If a role excites you and you meet most of the requirements, apply.

7. Graduation Isn’t the Finish Line, Just the Starting Block

Not everyone walks into a job straight after graduation, and that’s okay. New roles become available all year round. Keep sharpening your CV, building your network, and staying active on professional platforms like LinkedIn. Career success is a journey, and it starts when you start showing up for it.

From Graduation to Game Plan

Whether you’ve just wrapped up a diploma or are heading into the final stretch of your MBA, the best time to start applying is now. Being proactive shows initiative, and in today’s competitive job market, that’s a trait every employer values.

If you’re still unsure where to begin, speak to your career advisor or programme coordinator. Or start by setting a simple goal: apply for one job this week. Because when it comes to your future, action beats waiting every time.

If you’re ready to seek success, explore Regent Business School’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the 2025 midyear intake on our website, call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to study@regent.ac.za. Our programmes equip you to excel by surrounding you with success.