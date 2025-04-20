Venus as Morning Star



On Thursday, April 24, Venus will be visible at its brightest from Earth. The planet will appear in the eastern sky about an hour before sunrise. This rare event will be the brightest Venus will be until September 22, 2026.

Venus is currently seen in the eastern sky before sunrise. It has taken the title of the Morning Star since March 22. This happened after the planet passed between the Earth and the sun. During that time, it was hidden in the sun’s light.

Evening Star



Before March, Venus was visible after sunset in the western sky. It reached a brightness of -4.6 magnitude on February 16. It was then known as the “Evening Star.”

Why Venus Looks Brighter Now?



Venus appears bright because it is close to Earth. Venus orbits the sun in 225 Earth days. As it moves faster than Earth, it gets closer and passes by. From Earth, this makes the planet look larger and brighter.

On April 24, Venus will appear as a thin crescent when viewed through a telescope. It will be only 23% lit. This happens for the same reason we see crescent phases of the moon. Inner planets like Venus and Mercury also show phases from our view on Earth.

What to Expect Later



By May 24, Venus will appear slightly less bright, at -4.2 magnitude. It will also be 45% lit. The changes in brightness and shape are due to its position in orbit around the sun.

FAQs



Why is Venus so bright on April 24?

Venus is close to Earth during this time, and its light reflects strongly toward us, making it appear very bright in the morning sky.

How can I see Venus on April 24?

Go outside an hour before sunrise and look east. Clear skies will help you spot Venus shining brightly as the “Morning Star.”

