Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Movie 2 Release Date



The first installment of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Akaza’s Return, premiered in Japanese theatres on July 18, 2025, to rave reviews. The film is expected to release in international markets, including India, by September this year. Now, fans are eagerly speculating about the release timeline for the remaining two movies in the Infinity Castle saga.

According to reports, the production of the first Infinity Castle movie took approximately 3.5 years. If the same production timeline is followed, the second movie might not arrive until 2028 or early 2029. However, newer sources suggest that the second film is tentatively scheduled for release in 2027. The exact month and date have not yet been announced, but production is believed to be already underway.

The Demon Slayer manga, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, concluded in 2020 with a total of 205 chapters. Fans who don’t want to wait for the movies can read the remaining story for free on Manga Plus.

The anime adaptation currently spans four seasons, all available on Crunchyroll. The full series, which began airing on April 6, 2019, is also accessible on Hulu and Netflix and includes 63 episodes so far. The remaining story arcs—including the Infinity Castle saga—are being adapted into a movie trilogy instead of a TV series.

Box Office Performance of Akaza’s Return



The first Infinity Castle movie made an impressive debut in Japan, earning $13.4 million on its opening day. Day 2 collections rose to $14.3 million, with Day 3—falling on a Sunday—expected to match or exceed that figure. Analysts project the film’s opening weekend to total around $42 million. For comparison, the Mugen Train Arc earned $43.9 million in its first three days. It remains to be seen whether Akaza’s Return can surpass that record.

Live Events



