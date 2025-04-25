Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns on Friday at 7 pm in a decisive second-leg battle for a place in the CAF Champions League final.

The first leg in Pretoria ended in a goalless draw, leaving everything to play for in Cairo.

Today’s semi-final second leg between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns renews a notable rivalry in African club football.

While Sundowns have held a recent edge, going undefeated in their previous eight encounters against the Egyptian side, the record 14-time champions, Al Ahly, aim to reverse this trend on their formidable home ground in the Champions League.

For Sundowns, who last claimed the title in 2016, securing a victory in Cairo presents a historical hurdle.

The match will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 6 (encrypted) and the free-to-air ONTimeSports terrestrial channel.