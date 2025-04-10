The first football team of the Al Ahly Club is set to clash with their rival Pyramids FC in the second round of the second phase (championship stage) of the Egyptian League, at the current 2024-2025 season.

The Al Ahly vs. Pyramids FC match in the Nile League has been scheduled for the evening of Saturday, April 12th.

Both teams will be vying for victory in this encounter to secure the top spot in the league standings.

The Air Defense Stadium will host this match, which is scheduled to kick off at seven pm Egypt time.

Viewers can catch the upcoming Al Ahly vs. Pyramids FC match via the ON Sport satellite channel, which holds the broadcasting rights for the current edition of the Egyptian League matches.

Pyramids FC currently leads the Egyptian League table with 43 points, while Al Ahly occupies the second position with 39 points.