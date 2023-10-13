Oct. 13 2023— It’s been a month since the CDC recommended the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 6 months old and older, and promised the vaccines would be “available by the end of this week at most places you would normally go to get your vaccines.”

But since that recommendation on Sept. 12, legions of parents are still searching for the vaccine, especially for their youngest children, and growing increasingly frustrated.

Public health officials say the situation is improving and will continue to do so. But that’s not comforting for parents like Christina Sellers. In late September, she was busy preparing for her family’s move from the Atlanta area to Lansing, MI. Anticipating that movers would be in and out of the house, her to-do list included not just the usual packing up but also getting the updated COVID vaccine for her, her husband, and their 4-year-old son. She’s immunocompromised, so keeping the whole family up to date on the vaccine is important.