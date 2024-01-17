LOVE Island fans noticed a very prominent feature missing from this series.

Questions were raised after viewers noticed that the islanders don’t seem to have phones.

2 Fans noticed that there were no phones in the new series of Love Island All Stars

The screams of “I’ve got a text” have been a staple of the show for years – but things could be very different this year.

“They don’t have cellphones this season???” one fan wrote.

“Do they have phones this season ?” another added.

They also use their show phones to snap selfies throughout the episodes.

However, no phones have been spotted so far in this year’s Love Island All Stars.

At just two episodes in, the latest installment of Love Island has been explosive.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran shared a passionate smooch after the pair made it very clear that they were feeling each other.

For former flames Libby Poole and Jake Cornish it was about healing old wounds.

They had their first heart-to-heart since their break up, where they both agreed that “the book was closed” on their relationship.

They also said that they would support each other as friends in the villa – despite viewers pairing them up.

Although this ceasefire will be shortlived as Jake is set to quit the show.

We exclusively revealed that the 26-year-old left the villa on 15 January after struggling to be paired with his ex.

A source said: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

Jake and Liberty met during series seven of the dating show, but their romance came crashing down just days before the final.

Last night the former water engineer looked unimpressed and dismayed as he realised his fate during the coupling up.

After Maya Jama announced the news just hours after All Stars launched, he raged: “I knew it”.

Speaking on how he felt about the reunion with his ex flame, Jake said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

At the same time, Liberty was making it clear she had no interest in Jake as she admitted having the hots for Mitch Taylor.

Jake and Liberty were amongst the first to enter the villa – leaving Liberty gobsmacked, and Jake shaking his head, saying “what are the chances?”.

He told the group there “was never any bad blood” between him and Liberty and added that there’s “probably a chat to be done”.

In a video clip Jake said: “Me and Lib left the show, not seen her about, not spoke to her, but I’ve definitely matured massively. Older, bigger, wiser, better looking.”

Liberty explained in her video: “I was on series seven. I’m probably best known for breaking up with my ex Jake a few days before the finals.”

When asked by Maya if any chance they could reconcile, they both shook their heads straight away.

