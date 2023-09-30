Here’s a dad joke that will make you chuckle. Where do polar bears keep their money? Read on for the hilarious punchline.
It's one of many corny gags taking over social media, like 'Why is Peter Pan always flying?' and 'How does Moses make his coffee?'.
Where do polar bears keep their money?
The answer is…
A snowbank is a large pile of snow, especially along the side of a road – and a bank is also a place where you keep money. So funny!
What do you call a polar bear without ears?
More funny polar bear dad jokes
- Why are polar bears popular at parties? Because they know how to break the ice.
- How do polar bears catch food? With their bear hands.
- How do you know that a polar bear is happy? It gives a seal of approval.
- What is a polar bear’s favourite type of fast food? Ice berg-ers.
- What would you call a polar bear that loves to lie about in the sun? A solar bear.
- What do you call a polar bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.
- Why do polar bears have thick coats? Fur protection.
- What do you get when you cross a polar bear with a seal? A polar bear.
- When is a polar bear not a polar bear? When it is unbearable.
- Why did the polar bear buy a compass? To get his bear-ings.
- Why do Polar bears listen to indie songs? They like cool music.
- What would you call a polar bear who is afraid of confined spaces? Claw-strophobic.