Dateline NBC is set to explore the case against Nick Firkus, who shot his first wife, Heidi Firkus, in April 2010 and pinned the blame on a non-existent Black man. The episode titled “65 Seconds” will further delve into Nick’s conviction from earlier this year and the 13-year cold case. The Friday mystery airs on the network this October 20, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

In 2021, more than a decade after Heidi’s death, police arrested Nick in the slaying after his second wife, Rachel, expressed her suspicions. A jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges and found him guilty of the same earlier this year in February, receiving life in prison without parole.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Nick is currently serving his sentence at the Rush City Correctional Facility.

Nick Firkus trial: What was the prosecution’s argument and where is he now?

According to ABC News, Nick Firkus’ arrest in May 2021 was based on Police Sgt. Nichole Sipes and his second wife Rachel’s suspicions. Rachel, who married Nick in 2012 and had three children with him, became suspicious after learning they were behind on mortgage payments. Moreover, the investigation Heidi Firkus’ shooting revealed that the former couple faced impending eviction at the time of her death.

The outlet reported that a jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges and that he stood trial earlier this year. The prosecution alleged that the defendant concealed their failing financial situation from the murder victim. They suggested that he then shot her due to embarrassment and lied to police about the botched burglary incident.

Law & Crime reported that on April 25, 2010, Heidi Firkus made a 911 call in the early hours, claiming that an intruder broke into their Minnesota home. Nick placed a call about 65 seconds later and informed dispatchers that his gun went off during a fight with the intruder. In the call, the husband also mentioned that the gunshot wounded him and Heidi. The latter died at the scene. Police then searched for a non-existent Black male, as per his account of the events.

Following the cold-case trial, a jury found Nick Firkus guilty of the first-degree murder charge. Thereafter, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, he is currently serving his sentence at Rush City Correctional Facility.

The all-new Dateline NBC episode will air on Friday, October 20.