Things are a little quiet in Destiny 2 now that Season of the Wish’s storyline has almost wrapped up, but there’s no harm in paying a visit to friendly arms dealer Xur for a look at his fresh stock of weapons and armor. Here’s where you can find Xur this weekend and what he has for sale.

This week you can find Xur in The Tower, inside the Hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Merciless. Hunters can pick up Orpheus Rig leg armor; Titans can grab Mk. 44 Stand Asides leg armor; and Warlocks can buy the Wings of Sacred Dawn armor.

Xur location

Xur’s location inside the Tower.

Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Merciless – 29 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig – 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides – 23 Legendary Shards

Wings of Sacred Dawn- 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – Free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Armor

Orpheus Rig (Exotic Hunter leg armor)

Orpheus Rig

For the Hunter looking to get some extra functionality out of their Void Super, Orpheus Rig is pretty handy. Each target tethered by a Deadfall Anchor will reward you with ability energy and you get an additional shot from your Moebius Quiver. This build has low resilience, but it does have high mobility, recovery, and intellect stats.

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 19

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 10

Strength: 9

Total: 64

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Exotic Titan leg armor)

Mk. 44 Stand Asides

If you’re a big fan of using the charged Titan melee attacks like Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, and Shield Bash, this Exotic gives you some extra survivability when you’re sprinting around a map. If any of those melee abilities are equipped and charged while you have full health, you’ll gain an Overshield while sprinting. Even better, this Exotic has a very high Resilience stat to help maximize your chances of staying alive and clobbering the opposition when you charge into them. Recovery and discipline are low, but strength and intellect are quite high as well on this roll.

Mobility: 8

Resilience: 25

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 16

Strength: 14

Total: 67

Wings of Sacred Dawn (Exotic Warlock armor)

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Wings of Sacred Dawn is a strange Exotic, as it’ll briefly suspend you in midair when you aim your weapon. It’s an Exotic for highly specific scenarios, and its other benefits include reduced flinching when under fire, increased resilience, Solar weapon perks, and a big increase to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons. The stats on this Exotic provide high mobility, intellect, and discipline, while strength and recovery will need to be buffed if you decide to roll with it.

Mobility: 20

Resilience: 11

Recovery: 3

Discipline: 17

Intellect: 14

Strength: 2

Total: 67

Exotic Weapons

Merciless (Exotic fusion rifle)

Merciless

Merciless is a great Exotic option for when you’re facing physically imposing bosses with even bigger health bars. Solar weapons are some of the best tools to use this season, and every hit that you land on an enemy will decrease the charge time of Merciless for a short duration.

Conserve Momentum

Chambered Compensator

Extended Mag

Impetus

Fitted Stock

Hawkmoon (Exotic hand cannon)

Hawkmoon

Feel free to skip Hawkmoon this week, unless you really want an odd roll version of the hand cannon to add to your arsenal. Hip-Fire Grip gives you increased accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip, but it’s not a dramatically noticeable difference in the grand scheme of things.

Paracausal Shot

Corkscrew Rifling

Alloy Magazine

Hip-Fire Grip

Combat Grip

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Midnight Exigent Gauntlets Titan Gauntlets 6 20 7 2 15 14 64 Midnight Exigent Plate Titan Chest Armor 12 15 6 11 10 12 66 Midnight Exigent Mark Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Midnight Exigent Helm Titan Helmet 16 2 16 2 26 6 68 Midnight Exigent Greaves Titan Leg Armor 14 14 2 2 16 16 64 Warlock Type Yuga Sundown Gloves Warlock Gauntlets 14 2 17 2 6 23 64 Yuga Sundown Robes Warlock Chest Armor 2 20 11 6 15 10 64 Yuga Sundown Bond Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yuga Sundown Helmet Warlock Helmet 10 10 12 2 30 2 66 Yuga Sundown Boots Warlock Leg Armor 12 10 10 6 10 16 64 Hunter Type Abhorrent Imperative Grasps Hunter Gauntlets 24 2 6 24 2 7 65 Abhorrent Imperative Vest Hunter Chest Armor 14 12 6 2 7 23 64 Abhorrent Imperative Cloak Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abhorrent Imperative Mask Hunter Helmet 2 16 15 7 23 2 65 Abhorrent Imperative Strides Hunter Leg Armor 12 10 10 12 20 2 66

Legendary Weapons

Escape Velocity Kinetic Submachine Gun IS 5 Circle / Model 8 Red Tactical Mag / Flared Magwell Threat Detector Elemental Capacitor Hoosegow Heavy Rocket Launcher Confined Launch / Smart Drift Control Black Powder / Implosion Rounds Threat Detector Kill Clip Royal Chase Energy Scout Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Fluted Barrel Appended Mag / Flared Magwell Full Auto Trigger System Threat Detector Threaded Needle Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Smallbore Liquid Coils / Projection Fuse Rangefinder Frenzy Chroma Rush Kinetic Auto Rifle Hammer-Forged Rifling / Smallbore Appended Mag / Flared Magwell Moving Target Adrenaline Junkie Stochastic Variable Energy Submachine Gun Chambered Compensator / Extended Barrel Appended Mag / Light Mag / Phase Magazine Ambitious Assassin Quickdraw Without Remorse Energy Shotgun Corkscrew Rifling / Full Choke Accurized Rounds / Light Mag Well-Rounded Incandescent

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.