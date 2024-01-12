Things are a little quiet in Destiny 2 now that Season of the Wish’s storyline has almost wrapped up, but there’s no harm in paying a visit to friendly arms dealer Xur for a look at his fresh stock of weapons and armor. Here’s where you can find Xur this weekend and what he has for sale.
This week you can find Xur in The Tower, inside the Hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Merciless. Hunters can pick up Orpheus Rig leg armor; Titans can grab Mk. 44 Stand Asides leg armor; and Warlocks can buy the Wings of Sacred Dawn armor.
Xur location
Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards
- Merciless – 29 Legendary Shards
- Orpheus Rig – 23 Legendary Shards
- Mk. 44 Stand Asides – 23 Legendary Shards
- Wings of Sacred Dawn- 23 Legendary Shards
- Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest – Free
- Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Exotic Armor
Orpheus Rig (Exotic Hunter leg armor)
For the Hunter looking to get some extra functionality out of their Void Super, Orpheus Rig is pretty handy. Each target tethered by a Deadfall Anchor will reward you with ability energy and you get an additional shot from your Moebius Quiver. This build has low resilience, but it does have high mobility, recovery, and intellect stats.
- Mobility: 12
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 19
- Discipline: 12
- Intellect: 10
- Strength: 9
- Total: 64
Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Exotic Titan leg armor)
If you’re a big fan of using the charged Titan melee attacks like Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, and Shield Bash, this Exotic gives you some extra survivability when you’re sprinting around a map. If any of those melee abilities are equipped and charged while you have full health, you’ll gain an Overshield while sprinting. Even better, this Exotic has a very high Resilience stat to help maximize your chances of staying alive and clobbering the opposition when you charge into them. Recovery and discipline are low, but strength and intellect are quite high as well on this roll.
- Mobility: 8
- Resilience: 25
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 16
- Strength: 14
- Total: 67
Wings of Sacred Dawn (Exotic Warlock armor)
Wings of Sacred Dawn is a strange Exotic, as it’ll briefly suspend you in midair when you aim your weapon. It’s an Exotic for highly specific scenarios, and its other benefits include reduced flinching when under fire, increased resilience, Solar weapon perks, and a big increase to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons. The stats on this Exotic provide high mobility, intellect, and discipline, while strength and recovery will need to be buffed if you decide to roll with it.
- Mobility: 20
- Resilience: 11
- Recovery: 3
- Discipline: 17
- Intellect: 14
- Strength: 2
- Total: 67
Exotic Weapons
Merciless (Exotic fusion rifle)
Merciless is a great Exotic option for when you’re facing physically imposing bosses with even bigger health bars. Solar weapons are some of the best tools to use this season, and every hit that you land on an enemy will decrease the charge time of Merciless for a short duration.
- Conserve Momentum
- Chambered Compensator
- Extended Mag
- Impetus
- Fitted Stock
Hawkmoon (Exotic hand cannon)
Feel free to skip Hawkmoon this week, unless you really want an odd roll version of the hand cannon to add to your arsenal. Hip-Fire Grip gives you increased accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip, but it’s not a dramatically noticeable difference in the grand scheme of things.
- Paracausal Shot
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Alloy Magazine
- Hip-Fire Grip
- Combat Grip
Legendary Armor
|Titan
|Type
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intelligence
|Strength
|Total
|Midnight Exigent Gauntlets
|Titan Gauntlets
|6
|20
|7
|2
|15
|14
|64
|Midnight Exigent Plate
|Titan Chest Armor
|12
|15
|6
|11
|10
|12
|66
|Midnight Exigent Mark
|Titan Mark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Midnight Exigent Helm
|Titan Helmet
|16
|2
|16
|2
|26
|6
|68
|Midnight Exigent Greaves
|Titan Leg Armor
|14
|14
|2
|2
|16
|16
|64
|Warlock
|Type
|Yuga Sundown Gloves
|Warlock Gauntlets
|14
|2
|17
|2
|6
|23
|64
|Yuga Sundown Robes
|Warlock Chest Armor
|2
|20
|11
|6
|15
|10
|64
|Yuga Sundown Bond
|Warlock Bond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yuga Sundown Helmet
|Warlock Helmet
|10
|10
|12
|2
|30
|2
|66
|Yuga Sundown Boots
|Warlock Leg Armor
|12
|10
|10
|6
|10
|16
|64
|Hunter
|Type
|Abhorrent Imperative Grasps
|Hunter Gauntlets
|24
|2
|6
|24
|2
|7
|65
|Abhorrent Imperative Vest
|Hunter Chest Armor
|14
|12
|6
|2
|7
|23
|64
|Abhorrent Imperative Cloak
|Hunter Cloak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abhorrent Imperative Mask
|Hunter Helmet
|2
|16
|15
|7
|23
|2
|65
|Abhorrent Imperative Strides
|Hunter Leg Armor
|12
|10
|10
|12
|20
|2
|66
Legendary Weapons
|Escape Velocity
|Kinetic Submachine Gun
|IS 5 Circle / Model 8 Red
|Tactical Mag / Flared Magwell
|Threat Detector
|Elemental Capacitor
|Hoosegow
|Heavy Rocket Launcher
|Confined Launch / Smart Drift Control
|Black Powder / Implosion Rounds
|Threat Detector
|Kill Clip
|Royal Chase
|Energy Scout Rifle
|Arrowhead Brake / Fluted Barrel
|Appended Mag / Flared Magwell
|Full Auto Trigger System
|Threat Detector
|Threaded Needle
|Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle
|Arrowhead Brake / Smallbore
|Liquid Coils / Projection Fuse
|Rangefinder
|Frenzy
|Chroma Rush
|Kinetic Auto Rifle
|Hammer-Forged Rifling / Smallbore
|Appended Mag / Flared Magwell
|Moving Target
|Adrenaline Junkie
|Stochastic Variable
|Energy Submachine Gun
|Chambered Compensator / Extended Barrel
|Appended Mag / Light Mag / Phase Magazine
|Ambitious Assassin
|Quickdraw
|Without Remorse
|Energy Shotgun
|Corkscrew Rifling / Full Choke
|Accurized Rounds / Light Mag
|Well-Rounded
|Incandescent
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.