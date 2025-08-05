Broadview. Ravenna. Madrona. Fauntleroy.

Those are some of the neighborhoods where the Seattle City Council could make changes to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s growth plan.

Council members proposed more than 100 amendments Monday to Harrell’s One Seattle update, which would allow denser housing like apartment buildings in various places, including 30 new “neighborhood centers.”

Proponents say the neighborhood centers could help residents meet their basic needs by walking or biking and would spread a broader range of housing options to pricey areas where less development has occurred.

Some residents have pushed back against the plan, raising concerns about development impacts to quiet blocks of detached houses and leafy yards. The neighborhood centers could have apartments of three to six stories.

Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, a citywide representative, wants to add eight more neighborhood centers to Harrell’s 30. They would be in Alki, Broadview, Seward Park and Loyal Heights, by Gas Works Park, near Seattle Pacific University, near Roanoke Park, and around the Northeast branch library. The mayor previously considered these locations but didn’t include them.

Separately, an amendment proposed by Councilmember Dan Strauss would add a neighborhood center in “East Ballard,” near Northwest 65th Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest. Strauss, who represents Ballard, Magnolia and Green Lake, is also suggesting adjustments to other centers in his district.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Maritza Rivera wants to shrink several neighborhood centers proposed by Harrell for her Northeast Seattle district. Amendments proposed by Rivera would remove a number of residential blocks from centers located in Bryant, Ravenna and Wedgwood.

Elsewhere, an amendment by Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth would remove some blocks from a center in Madrona and an amendment by Councilmember Rob Saka would do the same in Fauntleroy. Multiple council members have proposals related to development’s impacts on trees.

Those are just some of the potential changes now under discussion, with a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 and council votes after that.