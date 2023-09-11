You’re going to need to buy a lot of resources as you adventure through Starfield, whether it’s to set up a sick outpost or to mod some of your guns. Getting what you need is fairly simply (hand over some money to a vendor), but only if you know where to buy resources in Starfield.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll show you which three stores (plus a chain) you can visit to buy resources.

General and resource stores

Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

The general stores and resource stars all fit into the same bin in Starfield, and they all offer a ton of diverse resources for you to pick up (for a fee) on your journey.

Jemison Mercantile (New Atlantis)

What can’t this shop do? Jemison Mercantile is the shop in Starfield. You can sell almost anything to them and they’ll also sell you a ton of different resources like iron, tungsten, adhesive, and more. You can even get digipicks there.

You can find Jemison Mercantile in the New Atlantis spaceport on Jemison in Alpha Centauri.

Mining League (Neon)

The Mining League on Neon is a shop that’s entirely dedicated to rocks and minerals, which is pretty great. If you’re looking for tungsten or other rare rocks like uranium, head into the store and buy them out. However, it’s worth noting that the Mining League doesn’t sell any liquids or gasses — just rocks. So if you need some Helium-3 to jumpstart your self-sustaining mining outpost, you’ll need to go elsewhere.

The Mining League is right across from the Trade Authority and directly to your left when exiting the elevator from the spaceport on Neon.

UC Exchange (Cydonia)

The UC Exchange in Cydonia on Mars has one of the most diverse offerings of resources in Starfield’s universe. You can find pretty much anything here (we’ve seen it offer more than 50 different kinds of resources before), and it’s always worth stopping by and buying out a rare resource whenever you’re around.

To get to UC Exchange, load into the Cydonia mining colony and head forward, down the ramp. At the bottom, turn left; it’s the third door, just before you reach the walkway that leads further into the station. (If you know where the Trade Authority store is in Cydonia, the UC Exchange is directly across from it.)

Your local Trade Authority

The Trade Authority is not a resource shop, and it’s best to know that before you go in to shop. However, the Trade Authority does carry some resources, depending on the location. If you’re rolling into town looking to buy up as many resources as you can before going back to your base, it’s worth stopping by the Trade Authority each and every time.

It’s worth mentioning here that when we say the Trade Authority has some resources, we don’t even necessarily mean that those resources are basic. In fact, we’ve seen the Trade Authority on Neon with caesium, which is a Legendary quality resource. However, the Trade Authority’s supply is always low. Where your local general store might have 30 to 40 units of tungsten as well as 20 other different kinds of resources, the Trade Authority probably only has around five to 10 resource types. And if you do find something you want at the Trade Authority, it probably only has a fraction of what the general or resource store does.

As such, it’s best to treat the Trade Authority as supplemental to your resource journey in Starfield — just a little bonus while you’re in town.