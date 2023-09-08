When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The 2023 US Open tennis men’s semifinal matches are underway, and we’ve just seen Novak Djokovic progress to Sunday’s final after defeating the impressive youngster, Ben Shelton. Up next, currently scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, we can help show you where to watch a free Alcaraz vs. Medvedev live stream. The below steps will also cover you for both the men’s and women’s finals this weekend.

There are affordable options to tap into no matter where you are, but you can also access free options internationally using a VPN. You’ll need to pay for the VPN if you don’t already have one, but it’s a worthy investment if you’re always on the hunt for global sports action. As a bonus, there’s an unbeatable deal on one of our favorite options, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days.

US Open Alcaraz vs. Medvedev live stream quick links:

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Medvedev US Open tennis live stream free from anywhere

You can watch the US Open men’s semifinal tennis matches using one of the free live streams available. We’ve tracked down options in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ). Both will show Alcaraz vs. Medvedev next. You can also use these same channels to catch both the men’s and women’s finals matches this weekend.

No matter which you choose, the matches will air on the same channel, one directly after the other. Djokovic and Shelton played first today and finished with time to spare, as it was wrapped up in three sets. Alcaraz vs. Medvedev is set for 7 p.m. ET, or 12 a.m. BST. When clicking the links above, you’ll be roadblocked by geographical restrictions, but not if you’re using a VPN.

A VPN, short for virtual private network, allows you to trick apps and websites into thinking you’re connecting from servers within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, just visit the website like normal; it should punch your ticket to any available live stream. You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services like ESPN Plus or Sling TV, a great alternative that’s still relatively affordable if the free streams don’t have the matches you want.

How to watch US Open men’s semifinals with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to the appropriate location.

Go to: 9Now (Australia) or TVNZ (New Zealand) to watch free, or;

Go to: ESPN Plus or Sling TV and sign up with a US zip code and payment method.

Sign in and watch Alcaraz vs. Medvedev.

When: Today (currently scheduled for) 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. CEST / 9 a.m. (Saturday) AEST / 11 a.m. (Saturday) NZST

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Medvedev in the USA

ESPN, ESPN Plus, and ESPN Deportes have the rights to the US Open live streams of the remaining singles matches in the US. So, if you have those channels on your cable package, you should be all set for this one. If you don’t, then ESPN Plus is your cheapest option at just $10 a month on a one-month rolling contract.

If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access the main ESPN cable channels temporarily, you could opt for a service like Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling Orange is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.

US Open Tennis broadcast schedule

Below is a schedule of all the 2023 US Open tennis broadcasts through September 10. All times below are in Eastern time, US. We’ll keep updating our overall guide on how to get a free US Open tennis live stream as the tournament progresses, too.

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Men’s Doubles Final, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men’s Singles Semifinals #1, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Plus)

Men’s Singles Semifinals #2, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Plus)

Saturday, September 9: Women’s Final

Mixed Doubles Final, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair Final, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Women’s Singles Final, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Plus)

Sunday, September 10: Men’s Final

Wheelchair Final, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Women’s Doubles Final, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men’s Singles Final, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Plus)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.