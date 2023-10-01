When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

All Elite Wrestling is back with its first pay-per-view event since London’s Wembley Stadium hosted All In. The inaugural AEW WrestleDream, taking place tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, will be much more low-key than that, but it’s still shaping up to be worthy of tuning in (even after CM Punk’s departure). We can help show you how to watch the AEW WrestleDream live stream from anywhere in the world too.

Some matches you’ll want to look out for on the card include Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (the “Dream Match” that inspired the event’s name), Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls for the AEW TNT Championship, and Eddie Kingston vs. Kasuyon Shibata for the ROH World Championship and Strong Openweight Championship. You won’t want to miss a thing, so read on for all your options to catch AEW All In, no matter where you are. American PPVs are pricey, but you can purchase cheap international access using a VPN.

AEW WrestleDream live stream quick links:

How to watch AEW WrestleDream PPV live streams from anywhere

FITE TV allows you to watch AEW WrestleDream from the UK (£19.99), Canada (CAD$39.99), and Australia (AUD$19.99). The pay-per-view is most expensive in the United States at $50 for DirecTV subscribers and through Bleacher Report Live.

Whether you want to save money or live in a region that doesn’t offer pay-per-view access to AEW WrestleDream, feel free to use a VPN to access the cheapest option among the countries listed above.

Don’t have one? Give ExpressVPN a try. It’s the best VPN we’ve tested, and many Insider staffers have used it for years. It’s great for streaming from international sources and also strengthens your online security. Read our ExpressVPN review to learn more.

How to watch AEW with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch AEW WrestleDream.

Turn it on and set it to a location of the region you want to pay for the PPV.

Go to FITE.tv .

. Sign up for an account with a local postal code and payment method.

You can watch the event in a browser.

When: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Mon) / 2 p.m. CEST (Mon)/ 10 a.m. AEST (Mon).

AEW WrestleDream match card

Below, we’ve listed a schedule of all the matches for AEW WrestleDream. The pay-per-view starts promptly at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 1.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Singles match)

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland (Singles match)

FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (ROH World Tag Team Championship, 2-on-1 Handicap match)

Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite vs. The Don Callis Family (Six-man tag team match)

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin (AEW TNT Championship, Two out of three falls match)

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (ROH World Championship and Strong Openweight Championship)

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart (AEW TBS Championship)

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook (Four-way tag team match for a future AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta (Singles match)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.