When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Inter Miami hasn’t slowed down much since Lionel Messi led the once-floundering team to a Leagues Cup Final win. The team has lost a little steam in recent games but has a chance to close out this season of MLS strongly in a mid-season championship game against Houston. If you’re looking for live coverage tonight, we’ll show you how to watch Messi and an Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo live stream of the U.S. Open Cup final.

Due to injury, Messi has been in and out of Inter Miami’s lineup since his firey summer debut and Leagues Cup Final win. The team has been able to win some games in his absence, but there’s a clear difference when Messi’s in play. Even hours before the teams take the pitch, Messi’s availability for the U.S. Open Cup remains in flux. Does he start? Does he suit up on the bench as relief? Will he play at all? We don’t know yet. Inter Miami will need all the help they can get to stave off a confident Dynamo squad that’s poised for a potential playoff run.

You can watch the U.S. Open Cup final via CBS Sports in the United States. Elsewhere, you may need a VPN to watch Inter Miami and Houston do battle. Keep reading for options that can potentially help bridge the gap.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo U.S. Open Cup Final free live streams

CBS Sports is showing the U.S. Open Cup final this year. You can catch the game on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m. ET, which should be included in most cable or satellite packages (you can watch via web browser by signing in with your provider’s credentials), and on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV (there’s a free 7-day trial, and it’s $75 a month after).

If you just want to watch this game and don’t want to subscribe to all-inclusive services, try watching on CBS Sports Golazo, a free soccer-focused live-streaming network. CBS Sports is advertising that the game will be available there, though its page currently prompts users to sign up to Paramount Plus (the $5.99 streaming service that’s also airing the match) to watch when clicking its link. That being said, the Paramount Plus prompt just seems to be a pop-up ad that you can close.







Paramount Plus Essential Monthly Plan (ad-supported)



Paramount Plus offers tons of on-demand content from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and MTV. There’s a 7-day free trial, then the Essential plan is $6 a month or $60 a year. It doesn’t include live CBS streaming or Showtime, but live Champions League coverage is included.

If you live outside the U.S., you can try accessing CBS Sports Golazo or Paramount Plus by visiting while connected via VPN. This tool lets you trick many websites and some streaming services into thinking you’re signing up from within a supported country. If you’re going to try Paramount Plus, you may also need to provide a U.S. postal code and payment method, so keep that in mind.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer on the best VPN we’ve tested. Insiders have been using ExpressVPN for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to know more about the app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.







ExpressVPN Plan



With its consistent performance, reliable security, and expansive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get an extra three months for free today.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to a US location.

Go to: CBS Sports Golazo (free) or Paramount Plus ($5.99) .

or . If necessary, sign up with a local zip/post code and payment method.

Watch Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Kickoff: Tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. BST (Thurs) / 2:30 a.m. CEST (Thurs)/ 10:30 a.m. AEST (Thurs).

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.