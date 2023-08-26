When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

FIBA World Cup action is already heating up, and it continues with this highly anticipated showdown between the USA and New Zealand. The game will be broadcast live for those eager to tune in, with several options to catch the tip-off. Stick with us; we’ll show you where to watch a USA vs. New Zealand live stream for free.

Neither the USA nor New Zealand has played a game in group stages yet, but both should be plenty warmed up after the qualifiers and exhibitions leading in. Look below, and you’ll find several links to access live streams within both countries and ways to stream from outside those countries.

You must use a VPN (virtual private network) to access free live streams in other countries if yours isn’t showing the game or you don’t want to add another streaming service to your bills. These handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so you can watch the FIBA World Cup online for free. We’ll show you how further down this page if you don’t have one already, along with extra details about various streaming options around the globe.

USA vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup live stream quick links:

Where to watch USA vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup basketball live streams free from anywhere

You can catch USA vs. New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup for free using TVNZ, a streaming service in New Zealand showing quite a bit of this year’s action. Specifically, you’ll want to tune into the TVZN Duke channel promptly at 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST on August 26. You’ll be up late in New Zealand with a 12:40 a.m. local start time on Sunday, August 27.

If you don’t live in New Zealand, you can access the service using a VPN. A VPN lets you bypass a website’s geographical restrictions by making your device appear to connect from within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal, and you should have no problem accessing the live stream.

If you need a VPN service, we recommend ExpressVPN. We found it to be the best VPN (you can read more in our ExpressVPN review) and have been using it for years for streaming and beefing up our online security.

Right now, you can pick up Express VPN and save 49% on the usual price, plus get three months for free. It's the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you'll want to watch more international sports streams. If you're unsatisfied, there's a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee.





With its consistent performance, reliable security, and expansive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get an extra three months for free today.

How to watch the FIBA World Cup with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to New Zealand.

Go to TVNZ to watch for free.

to watch for free. Sign in and watch the game.

When: August 26, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / August 27, 12:40 a.m. NZST

How to watch USA vs. New Zealand in the United States

ESPN is streaming all FIBA World Cup games in the US across its various platforms. Six games are expected to air exclusively on ESPN2, namely those featuring Team USA. That’s where you’ll be able to find USA vs. New Zealand. Other games will air on ESPN Plus.

If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access ESPN2 temporarily, you could opt for a service such as Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.

Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch the game for free using the broadcasts described above.





ESPN+ is a subscription service which includes exclusive sports video content and written analysis from ESPN.





Fubo is one of the lesser-known streaming services, but it's worth considering for those who love entertainment and non-traditional sports programming. It's pricey, but there is currently a 7-day free trial, so you can take it for a spin first.

FIBA World Cup schedule

Below is a full schedule of FIBA World Cup games that will run through the September 10 final. All times below are in US Eastern. Take a look at our full guide on how to watch free FIBA World Cup live streams for information on other competing nations.

Saturday, August 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Sunday, August 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum

Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena

Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena

Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena

Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum

Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena

Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena

France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena

Monday, August 28

China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

Greece vs. USA, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Tuesday, August 29

Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum

Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena

Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena

Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena

Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena

Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena

Wednesday, August 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena

China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena

Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena

Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3 – Group Phase 2nd Round and Classification Round

Tuesday, September 5 to Sunday, September 10 – Final Phase

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.