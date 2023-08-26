When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
FIBA World Cup action is already heating up, and it continues with this highly anticipated showdown between the USA and New Zealand. The game will be broadcast live for those eager to tune in, with several options to catch the tip-off. Stick with us; we’ll show you where to watch a USA vs. New Zealand live stream for free.
Neither the USA nor New Zealand has played a game in group stages yet, but both should be plenty warmed up after the qualifiers and exhibitions leading in. Look below, and you’ll find several links to access live streams within both countries and ways to stream from outside those countries.
You must use a VPN (virtual private network) to access free live streams in other countries if yours isn’t showing the game or you don’t want to add another streaming service to your bills. These handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so you can watch the FIBA World Cup online for free. We’ll show you how further down this page if you don’t have one already, along with extra details about various streaming options around the globe.
Where to watch USA vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup basketball live streams free from anywhere
You can catch USA vs. New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup for free using TVNZ, a streaming service in New Zealand showing quite a bit of this year’s action. Specifically, you’ll want to tune into the TVZN Duke channel promptly at 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST on August 26. You’ll be up late in New Zealand with a 12:40 a.m. local start time on Sunday, August 27.
If you don’t live in New Zealand, you can access the service using a VPN. A VPN lets you bypass a website’s geographical restrictions by making your device appear to connect from within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal, and you should have no problem accessing the live stream.
If you need a VPN service, we recommend ExpressVPN. We found it to be the best VPN (you can read more in our ExpressVPN review) and have been using it for years for streaming and beefing up our online security.
Right now, you can pick up Express VPN and save 49% on the usual price, plus get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
With its consistent performance, reliable security, and expansive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get an extra three months for free today.
How to watch the FIBA World Cup with a VPN
- Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.
- Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.
- Turn it on and set it to New Zealand.
- Go to TVNZ to watch for free.
- Sign in and watch the game.
- When: August 26, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / August 27, 12:40 a.m. NZST
How to watch USA vs. New Zealand in the United States
ESPN is streaming all FIBA World Cup games in the US across its various platforms. Six games are expected to air exclusively on ESPN2, namely those featuring Team USA. That’s where you’ll be able to find USA vs. New Zealand. Other games will air on ESPN Plus.
If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access ESPN2 temporarily, you could opt for a service such as Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.
Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch the game for free using the broadcasts described above.
ESPN+ is a subscription service which includes exclusive sports video content and written analysis from ESPN.
Fubo is one of the lesser-known streaming services, but it’s worth considering for those who love entertainment and non-traditional sports programming. It’s pricey, but there is currently a 7-day free trial, so you can take it for a spin first.
FIBA World Cup schedule
Below is a full schedule of FIBA World Cup games that will run through the September 10 final. All times below are in US Eastern. Take a look at our full guide on how to watch free FIBA World Cup live streams for information on other competing nations.
Saturday, August 26
- South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
- Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
Sunday, August 27
- Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum
- Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena
- Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena
- Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena
- Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum
- Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena
- Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena
- France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena
Monday, August 28
- China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Cote d’Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
- Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- Greece vs. USA, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
Tuesday, August 29
- Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena
- Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum
- Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena
- Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena
- Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m., Group E, Okinawa Arena
- Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m., Group A, Araneta Coliseum
- Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m., Group D, Mall of Asia Arena
- Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m., Group H, Indonesia Arena
Wednesday, August 30
- South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Cote d’Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
- Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m., Group F, Okinawa Arena
- China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m., Group B, Araneta Coliseum
- Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., Group C, Mall of Asia Arena
- Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m., Group G, Indonesia Arena
Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3 – Group Phase 2nd Round and Classification Round
Tuesday, September 5 to Sunday, September 10 – Final Phase
Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.