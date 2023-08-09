If you’ve been following Lifehacker Australia for some time, you’ll know that we love a Canstar Blue rating. The comparison website looks at everything from air fryers to coffee, and regularly shares consumer-based rankings of popular services and items. Most recently, Canstar shared a comparison of Aussie supermarket chains and ranked ALDI, Woolworths, Coles and IGA according to customer opinion.

Here’s how the top four supermarket chains in Australia performed.

Which supermarket chain is the best in Australia?

Overall, ALDI was the clear winner taking out five starts in Overall Satisfaction, Value for Money, Layout & Presentation, Quality of Supermarket Owned Branded Products and Deals and Specials Available. It received a four for Customer Service and three in Variety of Products.

This is the sixth time in a row that ALDI Australia has taken out the title of best supermarket chain in Australia, according to Canstar Blue customer panels.

ALDI was followed by Woolies in second place, then Coles and IGA in the fourth spot.

Best supermarkets in Australia. Credit: Canstar

Simon Padovani-Ginies, Group Director, ALDI Australia shared a statement on the update, stating that:

“ALDI has won a spot in the hearts and back pockets of Aussie shoppers through one simple and consistent commitment — high-quality products at the lowest prices.

“Being credited as the only five-star rated supermarket shows our day-in-day-out commitment to deliver market-leading prices on high-quality goods is resonating with our shoppers,” he said.

“We simply won’t be beaten on the cost of the weekly shop. Every area of our business is focused on delivering quality products at amazingly low prices, and this recognition and acknowledgement only further cements the importance of our commitment. Customers deserve great value for money when shopping for groceries, and to be rated the supermarket with the most satisfied customers year after year is a proud moment for ALDI and our many Australian supplier partners. Award wins like this are only possible because of our hardworking supplier partners who share our mission to provide the very best ‘Good Different’ experience to Australians.”

While Woolworths scored fives in Variety of Products and Layout & Presentation of Store, and IGA received a five in Customer Service, no other supermarket chain came close in Overall Satisfaction or Value for Money (which is massive right now). So, it’s pretty safe to say ALDI smashed this.

You can read more about the best supermarket rankings via Canstar here.