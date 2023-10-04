T here are many aspects of human beings which are often used on social media, in the press or by politicians, to understand our lives and communicate with us.

Perhaps one of the biggest examples of this is our age groups, which often set us apart more than anything else.

Generation Z workers, for example, are often subject to articles about their supposed ‘entitled’ nature, as one BBC article highlights, whereas other research has shown that Gen Z workers have reported the highest rates of burnout, with financial instability among the factors leaving them feeling disenfranchised.

Though their approach to work might be shocking to an older generation, Gen Z’s attitude is said not to stem from laziness, but reluctance to remain in a job where they’re underpaid and undervalued.

“Quiet quitting” and “Bare Minimum Mondays” have become popular terms in recent months, but these phrases are just two of many that have emerged from a disillusioned generation entering the workforce.

Other Gen Z work slang has also entered regular use in companies, from the likes of “career cushioning”, “act your wage”, “rage applying”, and “grumpy staying”.

Much of Generation Z’s oldest members are turning 26 in 2023, with millions in the social demographic set to come of age this year.

The term is often used in the media to describe the youngest generation, but there is actually a younger cohort.

While Gen Z is growing up facing social challenges that were not experienced by their predecessors, there are also greater opportunities in some respects.

This is all you need to know about the group, which is also known as Zoomers.

What is Gen Z?

The practice of grouping people within an age range is not new and a fresh band is created every 25 or so years in the Western world. The first group to have a title was the ‘Lost Generation’ from 1883 to 1900, many of whom fought in the First World War.

Gen Z were born from 1997, when Tony Blair came to power and the Spice Girls were at their peak, until 2012, when London hosted the Olympics.

Many of them are children of previous generations, such as Baby Boomers (born 1948 to 1964) or Generation X (born 1965 to 1980).

Unlike their predecessors, this group has been born into a time when the internet was already at a stage that was relatively advanced. Gen Z have been called “digital natives”.

They are also in a world where physical and mental healthcare is better understood and there are greater opportunities beyond social barriers.

Early studies have shown that the generation has lower rates of teen pregnancy and alcohol use. They have also been shown to be better at delaying gratification than older groups.

What comes after Gen Z?

Generation Alpha is a name that originated in 2008 and refers to children born from 2013 onwards. There is not yet a finishing point for this group, so a baby born in 2023 would be considered to be an Alpha.

It is this generation that could be most impacted in their development by the Covid-19 pandemic and may be most affected by recent reported rises in screen-time use and obesity.

What is a Millennial?

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 — the name refers to the fact many came of age around the year 2000.

Although there is a crossover with the Gen Z group, the two are not the same.

This was a group that has seen social values change and living become easier in some respects, while technology has also brought on other challenges.

The group is often stereotypically seen as using social media and other new technologies more than other age groups, while being more in touch with modern trends, though this is only a stereotype.

How old are Gen Z this year?

The oldest in the Gen Z cohort will be 26 in 2023, while the youngest will turn 11.

What are the other generation age ranges?