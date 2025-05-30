Being relegated isn’t the end of a player’s career — in fact, it can be the start. Whether it’s through a release clause that becomes active once the drop is confirmed, or simply another club smelling blood in the water and making an offer, players who have had a bad year domestically can still get themselves a big move.

With that in mind, here are a few options ahead of the window opening on June 1.

Liam Delap, 22, ST, Ipswich Town

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Delap won’t be following Ipswich down to the Championship and sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are closing on a deal to sign the striker, who scored 12 Premier League goals in 36 games this season, and will activate his £30 million release clause.

Man United, Newcastle United and Everton were keen, but it seems the former Man City academy star will play for the Blues in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States later next month.

The England under-21 international can look back on an impressive season, but ironically there’s a chance that the completeness of his game might work against him. He’s an impressive link-up center forward and offers a varied threat, which sees him score with either foot from a variety of angles and distances. His aerial strength, physicality and determination are also well-documented. But he might be slightly short of the elite athleticism, penetrating pace and goal-scoring prowess required at Chelsea.

Tyler Dibling, 19, FW, Southampton

Tyler Dibling is one of the top young players in England. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

After featuring in just one Championship fixture in 2023-24 as a sub, Dibling’s sudden impact in the Premier League this season has been truly remarkable. Those familiar with the English youth circuit have been heard singing his praises for some time, but it’s rare for an inexperienced teenager to cause havoc to Premier League defences at such a young age.

Predominantly featuring as an inverted winger on the right — though also effective when shifted infield — Dibling poses a serious threat via his unpredictability, quick changes of direction, strong dribbling and skill on the ball. Indeed, his neat first touch and knack of turning his marker in one rapid movement is tailor-made for the modern game.

Though he may look skinny, his balance makes him hard to knock off the ball (as evidenced by him attracting 2.4 fouls per 90 minutes), and clubs will be keeping close tabs on arguably the most promising English player of the 2006 generation. Sources told ESPN that Man United would have moved for him if they had won the Europa League … but they didn’t.

Bilal El Khannouss, 21, AM, Leicester City

Leicester pulled off a coup last summer by picking up the Morocco international for €19m. Though that figure was substantial for a newly promoted side, the midfielder has done more than enough to justify the outlay, and certainly enough to attract the interest of some big clubs at around €40m in the coming months.

He reads the game well, moves expertly behind the lines and, though he could get on the ball at a higher frequency, there’s intent and purpose when he does get hold of it. (His 1.72 key passes per 90 minutes for a side that stayed in the bottom three practically all season are commendable numbers.)

On the ball he is exceptional, with his progressive passing and quick feet allowing him time and space to cause trouble, and he has a strong shot from distance. El Khannouss also tends to put in a good shift defensively and could be a good option for a top Premier League side.

Gianluca Busio, 23, CM, Venezia

Gianluca Busio could make a move this summer, rather than play in Serie B. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Much like the majority of the promising 2000-02 crop from America, Busio’s career hasn’t yet reached the heights that the early signs hinted at. That said, the USMNT international attracted plenty of interest last summer following a solid campaign that led to the club’s promotion to Serie A.

Though he didn’t set the world alight this campaign, he might be a smart acquisition with just one year left to run on his contract. One of his main strengths is his versatility and while his inclination is to be attacking, he can provide an active presence from a box-to-box No. 8 role or as a more defensive-minded organizer. Indeed, he moves the ball around well and has a broad range of passing (though key passes and goal involvements are in short supply).

With 200-plus senior appearances between MLS and the top two Italian tiers, it can be easy to forget that the ex-Sporting Kansas City midfielder turned 23 only recently. He is still learning and was among the few members of the Venezia squad that showed some kind of consistency this season. As Serie B beckons, one would think it’s time to move on.

Lucas Stassin, 20, ST, Saint-Etienne

The emergence of the Belgium U21 striker was one of few highlights in a dark season that saw Saint-Etienne lose 20 of their 34 games in Ligue 1. Stassin moved from Westerlo for €9m last summer and while it took until December to find the net for his new club, he was practically unstoppable from the turn of the year. If injury hadn’t ruled him out three games before the end of the season, his goal-scoring exploits may have even kept Saint-Etienne up.

A movement-based, active forward who leads the line well, Stassin presses, comes deep and loves making penetrating, powerful runs off the shoulder of the last defender. He is a provider too (four assists this season), especially when breaking from wide positions in transition. His 12 Ligue 1 goals from an impressive expected goals (xG) tally of 7.8 might raise some eyebrows from those involved in analytics.

Djylian N’Guessan, 16, FW, Saint-Etienne

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

At 16 years old, expecting N’Guessan to play a significant part in a relegation struggle would have been a stretch. Even so, the France under-17 international still got the nod in eight games. And though he hasn’t made a huge impact at senior level, he’s one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

In theory, it may not do him any harm to stay on and continue to develop. But there’s an equally valid argument that the physically tough Ligue 2 may turn out to be a wasted year for him.

With his calm demeanor, tactical awareness and excellent technical abilities, N’Guessan already looks like a mature, elite player. While he is on the slender side physically, he might not be considered for the center forward role at senior level, but with fine pace, decent crossing, the ability to test the goalkeeper from any angle and smartly timed runs, he can feature on either wing.

Alberto Moleiro, 21, AM, Las Palmas

With one year left on his contract, Moleiro is destined to leave Las Palmas this summer. But the Spain U21 midfielder is by no means a new name on the scouting scene, as he has played close to 150 games for the Canary Islanders, which should see the club fetch a large transfer fee regardless of his contractual status.

The creative, left-footed Spaniard has mainly occupied the slot on the right wing this season, and has previously been linked to the likes Barcelona and Arsenal. In addition to being an avid dribbler — mostly due to his excellent close control and balance, rather than extreme acceleration or relentless take-ons — Moleiro tends to cut infield, looking to dink passes through to runners rather than cross from wide areas (1.45 key passes per 90 minutes).

His off-the-ball movement has also improved over the past year, with his smart, incisive runs resulting in six goals this season. Another interesting feature is that there’s a certain feistiness to him, which adds some edge to his unwavering belief in own ability.

Shuto Machino, 25, ST, Holstein Kiel

Due to his age, Machino might not be a target for the most prominent clubs across Europe, but his 11 Bundesliga goals, at 0.5 goals per 90 minutes, for a newly promoted (and then relegated) side is a good return.

Aside from his goal scoring, Machino presses with intent and enthusiasm, works generously for the team, and his linkup play is of a decent standard too. Thanks to his recent form, the 25-year-old is also back in the fold for the Japan national team after a two-year absence.

As much as he may not be in a hurry to leave the club he joined on a free transfer two years ago, a low maintenance, hard-working No. 9 striker is an attractive proposition for a midtable team in the Bundesliga or beyond.