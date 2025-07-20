This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . New users who download our updated app get a seven-day free trial.

Hong Kong is experiencing its first No 10 hurricane signal in two years with Typhoon Wipha expected to skirt the city at noon on Sunday. The last time a No 10 situation hit the city was in 2023, when Super Typhoon Saola caused 86 injuries.

Wipha escalated rapidly from a No 9 signal to the top warning in two hours at 9.20am, with the Hong Kong Observatory warning that it would “pose considerable threat” to the city

The No 10 signal indicates that hurricane-force wind is blowing or is expected to blow with sustained speeds reaching 118km/h or above. Gusts may also exceed 220km/h.

The Post looks at the typhoons that have triggered Hong Kong’s top warning in the last 30 years.

Hong Kong ground to a near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola brought heavy rain and record winds. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Super Typhoon Saola (2023)

Saola’s approach prompted the Observatory to issue the No 10 signal as it whipped past Hong Kong, skirting only about 40km to the south-southeast of the Observatory headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui.