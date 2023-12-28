Dec. 28, 2023 – The market for dietary supplements – vitamins, minerals, botanicals, herbs, and other products promoted as ways to help you feel better, look better, perform better, sleep better, and stay healthy – is booming, and that boom isn’t done. In 2021, U.S. consumers spent more than $48 billion on supplements; that number is projected to grow more than 5% annually over the next 5 years.

The industry grew from about 4,000 products in 1994 to 80,000 in 2016. At least half of U.S. adults take dietary supplements, according to 2021 federal statistics. Three-quarters of the people who took a 2023 consumer survey done by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, the trade association representing supplement makers and ingredient suppliers, said they take supplements.

Despite this enthusiasm, experts worry about adverse effects from mega doses and point out the lack of evidence of benefit for many supplements. More government oversight is sorely needed, others say. Currently, the FDA’s role in regulating supplements usually begins only after the product is on the market.