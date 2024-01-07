Actor Vijay Sethupathi has a wide array of work in Tamil and is slowly making his mark in Hindi too. The actor, who played the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif. in Merry Christmas Talking to fans at an event held by Bollywood Hungama, the actor reportedly opened up about one of his most celebrated films not being sent to the Oscars.

Vijay Sethupathi Talks About Oscar And Politics

Many might recall that in 2019, Vijay received laurels for playing a transperson called Shilpa in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. While his fans expected the film to be India’s official selection for the Oscars, they were shocked to see Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy sent instead.

Opening up about it, Vijay said at the event, “It was heartbreaking for me and the team of Super Deluxe. I was shattered, but it’s politics. We know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary.”

About Super Deluxe

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe boasted of a star cast with the likes of Vijay, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Mirnalini Ravi and others. Vijay’s segment, titled Shilpa’s Story, told the tale of a parent looking to reconnect with her son and family post a gender-affirming surgery. Apart from Vijay, Ashwanth Ashokkumar was lauded for playing the son, Rasukutty. Vijay won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film.

About Merry Christmas

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will hit screens on the occasion of Pongal on January 12. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. Music for the film has been composed by Pritam and Daniel B George. The makers released different trailers for the both the languages, intriguing fans.

