Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stood beside Trump on stage and said the plan was for Trump and his supporters to use force to bring change to DC.

Gaetz said, “We are having a great time at the fair. We love standing with you, but we know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, DC. So to all of our friends here in Iowa, when you see them come for this man, they are coming for our movement, and they are coming for all of us.”

Video:

Gaetz: “I cannot stand these people that are destroying our country … we know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington DC” pic.twitter.com/CMFhulyiEf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2023

A rapist an alleged child sex trafficker came to Iowa to threaten violence against Washington, DC[

That is where the Republican Party is right now.

Rep. Gaetz said the quiet part out loud. Violence is part of the plan.

Trump and his allies know that they can’t win at the ballot box, so they are going to use force to attempt to destroy democracy.

Donald Trump is not politics as usual and should not be treated that way. Trump isn’t just another candidate running for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump and his allies like Matt Gaetz represent a danger to democracy. Trump isn’t running for president to help America. He is trying to keep himself out of prison, and he is already demonstrated on 1/6 that he has no issue with using political violence.