Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a few months out still, but those of you with a mind for strategy might be happy to hear about a currently free game.



Sure, strategy games aren’t for everyone, but do you know what everyone does love? Free stuff! Particularly free games, considering how expensive they can be, and right now the 4X strategy game Warhammer 40K: Gladius – Relics of War is free across all the notable PC storefronts, including Steam, you can think of (thanks, PCGamesN). You’ll want to act relatively quickly though, as it’s only available for free until next week, Thursday, May 30, and once it’s no longer free it’ll shoot back up to $40 again (so you can see why the price of free is quite the bargain).



In Warhammer 40K: Gladius, you can “play as one of four iconic Warhammer factions (Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks or Necrons), each with their own unique playstyle and technology tree. Explore a randomly generated world filled with special features and threatening wildlife that can crush your troop’s morale. Secure control of powerful ancient artefacts to grant you an edge against rival factions.” On top of that you can build cities and fortifications to “expand your empire and produce an army to vanquish your foes” and each faction has its own unique storyline too. I’m not big into strategy games myself, but it certainly sounds like there’s a lot on offer here.



Earlier this week, the annual Warhammer Skulls showcase was held where it provided a bunch of updates on games from the tabletop series’ universe. The biggest and most exciting update for most of you will be the Space Marine 2 reveals – there’s a 6v6 PvP mode and a co-op mode, so plenty to get on with with your friends. The Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks beta is playable right now too, and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun is finally getting a horde mode too. Essentially, it’s a good time to be a Warhammer fan.

