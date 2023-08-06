





The Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference is thrilled to welcome renowned whistleblower and cybersecurity expert, Edward Snowden, to its landmark event, where he will share his insights on the intersection of digital currency, privacy, and the future of financial freedom during a 45 minute long online talk with a Q&A session.

The event will take place in Westergas, Amsterdam on October 12-13, 2023 and will bring together industry leaders, enthusiasts, and experts to discuss the future of bitcoin, decentralization and freedom.

“In 2013, Ed Snowden alerted the American people to the fact that the US Government was knowingly conducting warrantless surveillance of its own citizens; a violation of basic rights. It was a watershed moment both for government overreach, as well as for the ability of individual freedom fighters and cypherpunks to push back. As Snowden announced to the world at Bitcoin 2019, Bitcoin was a key tool in his efforts to expose the ongoing surveillance,” said Brandon Green, Head of Events for BTC Inc. “10 years after his initial action, Snowden will talk to our community at Bitcoin Amsterdam about the ongoing fight to protect privacy for individuals, not just in the US, but around the world, and especially right here in Europe. And he will discuss the importance of Bitcoin in that fight,” continued Green.

As a prominent advocate for cybersecurity and freedom, Edward Snowden has long expressed his support for Bitcoin, stating “Bitcoin is free money… When I think about liberty, that’s what this is all about. It’s freedom from permission.”

He views it as an essential tool for preserving financial privacy and protecting individuals from surveillance and censorship. Snowden’s endorsement of Bitcoin aligns with its core principles of decentralization, transparency, and financial sovereignty, making his appearance at the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference highly anticipated.





