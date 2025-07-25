Nicole Shanahan, who was Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s running mate in 2024, has just released a report revealing that geoengineering in our skies is still taking place despite Trump’s ban on climate-intervention funding and without the public’s knowledge. [emphasis, links added]

This report, which she calls “Dark MAHA,” is based on the expert testimony of a whistleblower who worked at NASA and as a high-level official at the Defense Department.

This whistleblower revealed that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants are still being awarded to organizations to conduct such activities.

These grants, totaling over $230 million, are mainly being managed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR). This umbrella group is working with about 130 colleges and universities that are conducting geoengineering experiments.

This secret program is larger and better organized than anyone imagined.

The 2023 SRM Report, put out by the Biden administration, outlines the federal agencies currently involved in geoengineering, climate intervention, solar radiation management (SRM), and stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

As one might imagine, NOAA, NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and the Department of Energy (DOE) are all involved in these activities.

NASA and NOAA are playing prominent roles in this. But the NSF is the agency receiving most of the grant money, which it reroutes to other organizations.

In addition, globalist private foundations like the Simon Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and the Bill Gates Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research (FICER) are actively involved in these projects.

They send millions of dollars to US colleges and universities, where the work continues without the knowledge or consent of the public.

David Keith, who works for FICER, has admitted in TV appearances that as many as 10,000 people may have already died as a result of these experiments.

Independent medical researchers have raised serious concerns that exposure by humans to the fine particulates of elements such as aluminum, barium, and strontium, which are used in stratospheric aerosol injection, may be playing havoc with public health.

These substances, when inhaled, ingested, or absorbed, have been linked to a range of neurological, respiratory, and cardiovascular problems. Keith’s website is carbonengineering.com.

In 2020, the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reported that repeated exposure to aluminum can lead to Alzheimer’s dementia. Other peer-reviewed research has established a connection between these aerosols with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Despite this, neither the EPA nor state health departments have ever conducted any toxicological studies of the possible effects of these aerosols used in atmospheric engineering. If they knew that such risks existed, they could be subjected to possible liability.

Fossil fuel industry corporations, such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, have also participated in these geoengineering activities, even lobbying for them in the hopes that such a solution to the climate change problem could get these companies off the hook.

This type of activity has actually been going on since 1959, when cloud seeding was experimented with.

One document, entitled “Weather Modification”, published in 1979, describes almost 100 such geoengineering projects, including the manipulation of hurricanes, radioactive and electromagnetically enhanced fog dispersal, microwave chaff deployment, and supersonic ice nucleation, in addition to the usual cloud-seeding operations.

These organizations have gotten away with these shenanigans by cleverly changing the wording of these projects to sidestep the truth. Although NOAA maintains that it is not funding geoengineering, it has provided about $1.2 million to “solar radiation research.”

What was formerly called geoengineering is now being called “climate intervention.”

Solar Radiation Management (SRM) is now called “solar radiation modification.” Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) is being dubbed “stratospheric aerosol intervention.”

These innocent-sounding name changes not only hide the truth but also shield these programs from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and public knowledge. In other words, these programs have been “renamed and reframed.”

The whistleblowers told Shanahan that they had alerted the EPA to these illegal programs, but were brushed off. They received no response at all from the Department of Energy.

The entire system of federal agencies, private foundations, academic institutions, and fossil fuel corporations that are involved in these illegal activities continues to operate seamlessly despite these efforts to bring them to light.

They categorically deny what they are doing. Yet the grant applications and money can be easily traced.

The American people deserve to know about these activities that are most certainly causing havoc and harming our environment. This is not an overstatement and is certainly possible. That’s why these projects are so dangerous.

Shanahan believes that action needs to be taken now to end these potentially devastating activities, which are threatening our atmosphere and our very survival.

She is calling for a Congressional investigation “into every agency and institution— whether public, private, or academic—that currently participates in or funds these programs”, as well as “an Executive Order from President Trump that immediately bans all forms of geoengineering [no matter what it is being called] until an independent and publicly accountable review is conducted.”

