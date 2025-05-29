The White House on Thursday slammed a trade court for blocking US President Donald Trump ’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, calling the ruling “judicial overreach” and urging the Supreme Court to intervene.

It said the ruling by the Court of International Trade late Wednesday had not prompted any trading partners to pull back from ongoing negotiations, though it did not name specific countries and later said Trump “this morning” had a “very good call” with the “leader of Japan ” without stating what was discussed.

“Last night, the Trump administration faced another example of judicial overreach,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump, Leavitt argued, had used his “full and proper legal authority” in ordering the “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2 to “address the extraordinary threat to our national security and economy posed by large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits”.

“America cannot function if President Trump, or any other president for that matter, has their sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges,” the press secretary said.

“These other countries should also know and they do know that [Trump] reserves other tariff authorities, Section 232, for example,” she continued, citing the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 that authorises an American president to adjust imports if they are determined to be a threat to national security.