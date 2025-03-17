The White House, as it re-shared a post on X from the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, wrote “Bye-bye Rasha” and then added a photo of a waving Donald Trump from a drive-thru window, in response to the deportation of a Lebanese doctor working in Rhode Island.

Rasha Alawieh was detained upon returning to the US from Lebanon on Friday.

According to DHS, during an interrogation, she told US customs officers that she had attended the funeral of the late Hassan Nasrallah during her visit home. She was later put on a flight to Paris and banned from the US for five years.