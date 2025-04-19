A question-and-answer session with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was brought to a rapid end on April 18. A White House press briefing held after Dr Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) was abruptly cut short on Friday following a medical emergency.

The question-and-answer session ended abruptly after a young girl fainted — causing White House aides to spring into action to shoo away reporters and photographers.

What happened at the White House?

The incident happened in the Oval Office shortly after Dr Oz, a former heart surgeon and television personality, formally took the oath of office. It occurred when Trump was answering questions about the Iran’s nuclear programme when White House press secretary had to intervene.

“Everybody out, please move,” a White House aide could be heard saying on the pooled video feed after a young relative of Dr. Mehmet Oz collapsed. “No photos!” the aide instructed journalists.

The girl was identified by People and TMZ as Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter Philomena. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The disruption occurred when a young girl—later identified as a relative of Dr. Oz—collapsed unexpectedly. Dr. Oz immediately rushed to her aid. Although she was able to stand shortly after, she seemed disoriented and was assisted out of the room. Officials later confirmed that she was unharmed but declined to reveal her identity.

Trump walked over to check on the girl as the media were escorted away.

“A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office,” a White House official said in a brief statement. “We are happy to say she is OK.”

Just before the interruption, Donald Trump was discussing Iran’s nuclear program. “I want to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon—plain and simple. They can’t have one,” he said. Trump emphasized that he wanted Iran to thrive economically but without nuclear arms. He claimed that under his presidency, Iran was financially crippled and couldn’t support militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. He criticized President Biden for easing sanctions: “Biden came in and lifted the sanctions. China wasn’t allowed to buy [Iranian oil] under me—I told them, if you buy even one barrel, you’re cut off from doing business in the U.S.”

The unexpected turn of events briefly overshadowed the significance of the moment, but the White House later assured the public that the child had recovered. The briefing did not resume following the disruption.

