‘Absolutely not,’ said Karoline Leavitt. ‘They should be very grateful,’ she added as U.S. is the reason France isn’t ‘speaking German’ Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images

Article content The Statue of Liberty — a gift from France to the United States to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence — has now become a point of contention between the two countries, after a French politician said it should be returned. When asked whether or not the iconic symbol of freedom would be sent back, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “Absolutely not.”

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Don’t have an account? Create Account or Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Article content “My advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. They should be very grateful,” she said at a press conference on Monday. Her remark was in reference to the Second World War, which broke out in 1939 when Nazi Germany annexed Poland. The United States did not join the war until December 1941, but had a pivotal role in its ending. D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944, marked the beginning of the end for Germany, when American, British and Canadian soldiers landed on the shores of Normandy’s beaches. Although the U.S. did play an important part in defeating Germany, Canadian troops were also considered critical, with 14,000 of them being deployed to Juno Beach, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia. Leavitt’s comment come after reports that Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament and co-president of France’s centre-left Place Publique party, spoke out on Sunday. As per The Guardian and Le Monde, Glucksmann was addressing supporters at a Place Publique rally. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said. “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home.” Glucksmann took to X after Leavitt’s response on Monday, addressing the American people in a lengthy series of posts.

NP Posted Get a dash of perspective along with the trending news of the day in a very readable format. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dear Americans, Since the White House press secretary is attacking me today, I wanted to tell you this — Raphael Glucksmann (@rglucks1) March 17, 2025 “Since the White House press secretary is attacking me today, I wanted to tell you this,” he wrote. “Our two people are intimately linked by History, the blood we shed and the passion for freedom we share, a passion symbolized by this Statue that was offered to the United States by France to honour your glorious Revolution.” He continued: “As the press secretary for this shameful Administration said: without your nation, France would have ‘spoken German.’ In my case, it goes further: I would simply not be here if hundreds of thousands of young Americans had not landed on our beaches in Normandy.” He said he had eternal gratitude for “these heroes and their sacrifices.” However, he pointed out that the heroes at that time “fought against tyrants” and were not “the friend of Putin.” “(The America of these heroes) helped the resistance and didn’t attack Zelensky,” wrote Glucksmann, alluding to the contentious meeting between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting ended with Zelenskyy being asked to leave. Photo by Pascal Bastien / AP “It is precisely because I am petrified by Trump’s betrayal that I said yesterday in a rally that we could symbolically take back the Statue of Liberty if your government despised everything it symbolizes in your eyes, ours, and those of the world,” he wrote. “It was a wake up call.”

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Glucksmann said that his message was intended to be symbolic: “No one, of course, will come and steal the Statue of Liberty.” “The statue is yours. But what it embodies belongs to everyone,” he said. “And if the free world no longer interests your government, then we will take up the torch, here in Europe.” The Statue of Liberty was an idea proposed by Édouard de Laboulaye, a Frenchman who supported democracy and freedom. It became a reality with the help of sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi. The building of the monument was funded by France, whereas its pedestal was funded by the American people, according to The Statue of Liberty—Ellis Island Foundation. The statue sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in 350 parts, arriving in the United States in June 1885. It was erected on a small island in the New York Harbor, eventually named Liberty Island, which has been owned by the government since 1801. The statue was unveiled in October 1886 to then-president Grover Cleveland. Recommended from Editorial Kelly McParland: Trump’s litany of failures is adding up Preston Manning: American populism will solve Trump’s tariffs and tourist restrictions Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.

Article content