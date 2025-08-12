(Refiles to fix capitalization in headline, add period to end of second paragraph)

(Reuters) -The White House said on Tuesday that perhaps deals could be expanded to other chip companies after Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of revenue from sales to China of certain advanced chips.

“It stands with these two companies, perhaps it could expand in the future to other companies. I think it’s a creative idea and solution,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing.