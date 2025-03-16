The Trump administration has withdrawn the nomination of Adam Boehler to serve as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, according to the White House.

Boehler, who has been working to secure the release of captives held by Hamas in Gaza, will continue captive-related work as a “special government employee”, a position that would not need Senate confirmation.

“Adam Boehler will continue to serve President Trump as a special government employee focused on hostage negotiations,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Reuters news agency that Boehler withdrew his nomination to avoid divesting from his investment company, adding that the move was unrelated to the controversy sparked by his discussions with Hamas.