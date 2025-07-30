One of the Lower Mainland’s most popular places to cool down is closed, just as the temperature is starting to heat up.

Metro Vancouver closed White Pine Beach in Belcarra Regional Park on Saturday, thanks to a “nuisance bear” that began raiding people’s picnics.

A food ban was in place at the time.

“He grabbed the bag , went back in the bush and I think it popped out again, I don’t know if it was the same table or a different table, and I think it did that three times, and took a nap in the bushes and wouldn’t leave the area,” said Marcel LaBreche with Metro Vancouver Park Operations.

“Because it didn’t leave the area and it had repeated grabbing bags that were unattended, we decided it was best for the public safety and the bear safety to close the park.”

It’s the second time this year Metro Vancouver has closed the area due to bear activity.

The last incident happened in May and involved a different bear.

LaBreche said the hope is that by removing the bear’s food source, the animal will be forced to leave the area when it gets hungry.

“Break its habit and hopefully that will keep the bear alive and keep the bear wild,” he said.

Aside from White Pine Beach, the rest of Belcarra Park remains open.

A cooking ban is in effect, and staff are on site, reminding people not to leave food unattended.

Officials have yet to decide whether the beach will remain closed for the long weekend.