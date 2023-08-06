EMILY Ratajkowski rose to prominence for her fashion campaigns and acting career.

The Blurred Lines video model grew up as an only child surrounded by arts and entertainment.

2 Emily Ratajkowski pictured with her mother Kathleen Balgley

Who is Emily Ratajkowski’s mom, Kathleen Balgley?

Emily Ratajkowski’s mother Kathleen Balgley is an educator and author.

She has taught at UCLA, UCSD, the Grossmont School District, and the San Diego Jewish Academy.

Kathleen and her family were raised Jewish and are from Brest, Poland; which is now modern-day Belarus.

In August 2022, she published her memoir Letters to My Father.

In EmRata’s own 2021 book titled My Body, she references her relationship with her mother and talks about her upbringing.

“My mother seems to hold the way my beauty is affirmed by the world like a mirror, reflecting back to her a measure of her own worth,” the Gone Girl actress wrote.

“My mother loves to remind me of the time she’d been complaining about the way some women had treated her, and I, at the age of three, declared, ‘They’re just jealous, Mama!’

“It wasn’t until I was older that it struck me…how had I already been introduced to the concept of competition between women before I had even learned to read?

“How had I understood so early that my remark would provide my mother some solace for the unkindness she experienced?

“She recites this story as a charming testimonial to my sweet and perceptive nature at a young age.”

Who is Emily’s father John David Ratajkowski?

While Emily’s mother Kathleen is a teacher, her father John David is an artist from Coronado, California.

A professional sculptor, painter, and printmaker, John Ratajkowski’s artwork has been featured in over 25 galleries and exhibitions across the US and Europe.

2 Emily Ratajkowski is the only child of Kathleen Balgley and John David Ratajkowski Credit: Splash

During a father-daughter interview for Cultured, Emily’s father tells her: “I mean..your mother is a writer and I’m a visual artist.

“So it was an obvious step to me when you moved into acting.

“I knew whatever you did was going to be art-related. It’s just who we are.

“My feeling about life, in general, is to make things first and talk about them later, you know?

“Raising you, I wanted to put everything out there. Ideas, materials, questions, and leave you alone with it.”

The artist added: “Afterward, I’d tell you what I thought was good and what you could do better.

“You always found your way through your art and your career.”

What is Emily’s ethnicity?

EmRata ethnically identifies as Polish-Israeli; her parents raised her both Jewish and Roman Catholic.

Although Kathleen is from Poland and John David is from California, Emily was born in London on June 7, 1991.