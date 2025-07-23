



On Wednesday a sentencing hearing began for Freedom Convoy protest leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, after the two were found guilty of mischief. Here’s what to know about them, and what happens next.

Who are Tamara Lich and Chris Barber?

Lich and Barber were key figures behind the convoy protest, sometimes referred to as the Freedom Convoy, that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks beginning in late January 2022. The protests followed the end of vaccine mandate exemptions for cross-border truckers. Protesters called for the repeal of all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. Both are from Saskatchewan. Lich had previously been involved with Canada’s Yellow Vest protests in Medicine Hat, Alta., and elsewhere, and the United We Roll truckers convoy and protest in Ottawa in 2019, which was in favour of pipelines and against carbon taxes. Barber is a trucker and owns his own company, CB Trucking Limited, based in Swift Current, Sask.

When were they arrested?

Lich and Barber were arrested in Ottawa on Feb. 17, 2022, shortly after the government of Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever, bringing an end to the protest. (Last year, a Federal Court judge ruled that the response was unconstitutional and unjustifiable.) The convoy was cleared out of Ottawa’s downtown core in a three-day police operation that began on Feb. 18.

What were the charges?

At first, Lich was charged with counselling to commit mischief, and Barber with counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, counselling to obstruct police, and mischief that interferes with the use and enjoyment of property.

However, a month after their arrest the Crown submitted a relaid information sheet from Ottawa police, and the two were jointly accused of mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways.

Were they found guilty?

On April 3, 2025, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey found both Lich and Barber guilty of mischief because the court ruled they routinely encouraged people to join or remain at the protest, despite knowing the negative effects it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

Barber also was found guilty of counselling others to disobey a court order for telling people to ignore a judge’s injunction directing convoy participants to stop honking their truck horns. (Lich was not charged with that offence.)

They were both acquitted of intimidation and counselling intimidation, with the judge noting that their repeated calls to remain peaceful meant there was no menace or violence intended. They were also acquitted of obstructing police and counselling to obstruct police.

What penalty is the Crown seeking?

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber. Two days have been set aside for the parties to present their sentencing submissions. Barber is appearing virtually due to the sudden death of one of his parents, while Lich is attending in person.

What did Pierre Poilievre say about this?

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has posted and shared several posts on social media criticizing the Crown’s sentencing proposals. In one post on X on Monday he said: “Let’s get this straight: while rampant violent offenders are released hours after their most recent charges & antisemitic rioters vandalize businesses, terrorize daycares & block traffic without consequences, the Crown wants 7 years prison time for the charge of mischief for Lich & Barber. How is this justice?”

Let’s get this straight: while rampant violent offenders are released hours after their most recent charges & antisemitic rioters vandalize businesses, terrorize daycares & block traffic without consequences, the Crown wants 7 years prison time for the charge of mischief for Lich… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 21, 2025

Barber responded with a post that said: “Thank you, Pierre, we’ve been waiting so long for elected officials to speak up.”

Lich posted a longer message, also thanking Poilievre for his support and adding: “There is a fine line between politics and the judiciary, as there should be, and I have long understood the uncomfortable position elected officials find themselves in when it comes to commenting on cases that are before the court. In our case, the double standard and the vindictive nature from the prosecution office has become too obvious to ignore and will set a precedent going forward that will affect all Canadians who choose to peacefully protest or deter them from exercising their Charter Right to peacefully assemble.”

With files from The Canadian Press

