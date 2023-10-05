ACTRESS Julie Ormond rose to fame after her appearance in the 1993 film The Baby of Mâcon.

While she continues to dominate the film industry, many want to know more about Julie’s past love life.

Who is Julia Ormond?

Julia Ormond is an English actress born on January 4, 1965, in Epsom, Surrey, England.

While in high school, Julia participated in plays such as My Fair Lady and Guys and Dolls.

She later went on to study at the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

Julia began her acting career in 1989 as Caroline Lithgow in the TV series Traffik.

In 1995, Julia landed the lead role of Sabrina Fairchild in the infamous film, Sabrina.

She then went on to book roles on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and as of recently, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Who are Julia Ormond’s ex-husbands?

Julia Ormand has been married multiple times throughout her life.

Julia was first married to actor, Rory Edwards in 1988.

The two met while they were both working on a production of Wuthering Heights.

Since his acting debut in 1981, Rory has appeared in an array of series and films including Interview with the Vampire and Immortal Beloved.

While the two shared a passion for acting, the two eventually broke up in 1994.

Following her split from Rory, Julia went on to marry political activist Jon Rubin in 1999.

The two met at a party in New York and the rest was history.

Together, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophie in 2004.

However, the two called it quits in 2008.

What is Julia Ormond’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julia Ormond has an accumulated net worth of $5million.

Throughout her career, the actress has earned an array of accolades.

In 2010, Julia took home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her role in Temple Grandin.

The following year, she won a Capri Ensemble Cast Award for My Week with Marilyn.